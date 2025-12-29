Prisoners at the Kumasi Central correctional facility celebrated the annual Inmates' Funfair with dancing, games, and recreational activities

Trending videos showed prisoners engaged in lively dance battles that entertained staff, visitors, and online viewers

The event promoted rehabilitation and morale, drawing mixed humorous reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Some inmates at the Kumasi Central Prison (KCP) transformed their environment into a vibrant arena of joy during the annual Inmates Funfair on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Some inmates at the Kumasi Central Prison show off their dance moves during the annual funfair event on Saturday, December 27, 2025. Photo credit: Ghana Prison Inmates (X).

The event featured intense dancing competitions, games, and other recreational activities. The event provided a rare moment of human connection even for incarcerated individuals.

In some trending videos, some prison inmates, masking their identities, involved themselves in some recreational activities that caught the attention of prison staff and visitors alike.

Kumasi Central Prison, located in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, is one of the oldest correctional facilities in the country.

Kumasi Central Prison, established in 1901, is said to be one of the oldest correctional facilities in Ghana. It was built during the British colonial era as part of the colonial government's efforts to curb criminality in the then Gold Coast.

Currently, according to ghanaprisons.gov.gh, the prison structure accommodates about 1,600 inmates.

Inmates show off impressive dance moves

The prison is situated in the heart of Kumasi, the regional capital and historic seat of the Asante Kingdom.

The funfair event has been an established tradition at KCP. The event is carried out to promote rehabilitation and morale. As seen in the trending video, the funfair kicked off in the prison's courtyard under colourful canopies and festive decorations.

Some of the inmates, wearing masks, were divided into groups and engaged in dance battles to popular Ghanaian tracks. The participants showcased impressive moves, receiving applause and laughter from the audience.

Reactions to Kumasi inmates' fun fair event

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@GabbySirh said:

"Charley, people deserve double arrest for fake dance moves. 😂"

@LareyTam commented:

"We do this every year during Christmas, and it’s a competition between the Halls we have in there. 🤩🤩🤩🤩"

@Berima_listowel wrote:

"Chale, Mahama make everywhere sweet oo…ei. 😂😂😂"

@___asante_ stated:

"They should mind the kind of dance. You don’t want somebody saying you looked good dancing the next day. 💀😂"

@ZONFELIX1 questioned:

"Buh wait oh, where dem they learn this moves from?

@demigod_khay wrote:

"These brothers are enjoying the Xmas more than me. No wonder some don't want to leave."

