A video of a Ghanaian prophetess warning Osanju’s family to seek spiritual protection or risk losing the late comedian’s father, Agya K, has surfaced after his tragic death.

Footage of a Ghanaian prophetess’ warning about the spiritual danger facing Osanju’s father resurfaces after his death. Image credit: @realjennystrend, @prophetessdorah1, @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

Agya K’s death was confirmed by a close family friend and popular TikToker, Oheneba Jude, in an emotionally charged video shared on December 28, 2025.

The death of the comedian’s father occurred months after his sad passing on September 1, 2025, which also followed from his mother’s death on January 20, 2025.

Below is the TikTok video confirming the death of Osanju’s father.

Prophetess warns Osanju’s father in resurfaced video

The death of Osanju’s mother in January raised spiritual questions about the family that were heightened after his death in September.

The popular TikToker’s death left the nation in mourning due to its unexpected nature.

Despite battling leukaemia, Osanju recorded a video appearing to be in good health a few hours before he fell ill at home and was rushed to the hospital.

After his death, a Ghanaian seer known as Prophetess Dora shared a video warning his family of his father’s impending death.

In a video, originally recorded in October, that has resurfaced after Agya K’s death, the prophetess said both Osanju’s death and that of his mother were unnatural and that the family needed to look into them before Agya K became the next victim.

“All people of faith and men of God should take Agya K into their prayers. Because when Amonu was alive, you thought her sickness was hypertension, but her death was actually spiritual. After her death, Osanju stood in and buried her, and not long after that, he was dead. His time was not up, but he was taken away,” she said.

She added that Agya K had taken on the mantle from Osanju and needed a powerful man of God to intercede for him, or he would also pass away.

“Agya K stood in and buried his son, and if we don't pray for him, he would be the next to go. The family should look for a true man of God and find what spirit is behind these deaths; otherwise, Agya K would follow his son soon,” she said.

The Instagram video of the spiritualist’s prophecy is below.

Popular TikToker Osanju reportedly dies on Monday, September 1, 2025, five months after his mother's burial. Image credit: @realjennystrend, @simondeshiny3

Source: TikTok

Osanju’s big sister weeps after father’s death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Osanju’s big sister wept profusely after the tragic passing of her father.

In a viral video, Abena Boatemaa could not hold back her tears as she struggled with the grief of losing three close family members in 2025.

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to commiserate with Agya K's first child.

Source: YEN.com.gh