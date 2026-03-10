Ghanaian preacher Francis Amoako Attah has stirred debate after sharing a prophecy about the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel

The man of God previously trended after his prophecy about the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came to pass

In a fresh prophecy, the apostle warned that the Ayatollah's son, Mojtaba, the new Supreme Leader, would lead to a new outcome for the conflict

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian prophet Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has sparked reactions on social media after prophesying the outcome of the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Prophesies Outcome of US-Iran War After Emergence of New Ayatollah

Source: Getty Images

On February 28, 2026, the United States of America (USA) and Israel launched joint military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacks, which President Donald J. Trump tagged as ‘major combat operations’, struck numerous targets across the Middle Eastern country.

A day after the attacks, reports emerged that the Grand Ayatollah of Iran, Ali Khamenei, had been killed

After his death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was named as the new Supreme Leader of Iran.

Amoako Attah’s Ayatollah prophecy surfaces

After Ayatollah Khamenei’s death, videos of past prophecies shared by Apostle Amoako Attah surfaced online, buttressing the accuracy of his prophetic abilities.

In a video recorded on January 13, 2026, Amoako Attah claimed that the late Ayatollah Khamenei would die this year, no matter the circumstances.

"If you meet the Ayatollah of Iran, tell him he will go this year, even if he kills many people. Even if he eats a bag of Gari, he will die. The Iranian Revolution will happen." Amoako Attah said.

In another interview with Kantanka TV on February 23, 2026, Amoako Attah reiterated his earlier prophecy by claiming that God had destined the Iranian political regime to collapse in 2026.

The Instagram video of Apostle Amoako Attah's old prophecy about the Ayatollah’s death is below.

Amoako Attah prophesies US-Iran war outcome

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Opemsour TV Gh on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Amoako Attah shared a new prophecy about the war after his previous prophecy was fulfilled.

He said that the appointment of Ayatollah Khamenei’s son was bad news for the United States and Israel, especially.

Amoako Attah said Khamenei’s son was going to prolong the conflict in an effort to seek revenge for his father’s death.

The man of God said he had foreseen some weapons that Iran was holding in store that would cause a lot of damage to their enemies.

The TikTok video of Apostle Amoako Attah speaking is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh