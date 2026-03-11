Ghanaian social critic and change advocate, Ralph St Williams, has sparked conversation online after confronting a driver who littered on the street

In a video circulating on social media, the activist is seen approaching an elderly man who allegedly threw trash from his vehicle while in traffic

The activist used the moment to advise other motorists and pedestrians against littering, stressing the importance of responsible civic behaviour

Social critic and change advocate Ralph St Williams, widely known for his campaign promoting a change of mindset among Ghanaian youth and citizens, has attracted public attention after confronting an elderly man he spotted littering in traffic.

In a video that has gained significant traction on social media, the outspoken activist is seen approaching the elderly driver and asking him to step out of his vehicle to pick up the litter he had allegedly thrown onto the street.

The man initially appeared defensive.

However, after Ralph St Williams explained why such behaviour contributes to environmental problems, the driver acknowledged his mistake and stepped out of the car to retrieve the trash from the road.

Ralph St Williams then used the moment to caution other road users against deliberately littering on the streets.

He stressed that a change in mindset is necessary if Ghanaian cities are to become as clean and attractive as other major capitals around the world.

Ralph sparks debate with advocacy campaign

Ralph St Williams has courted public attention after taking his advocacy to a more hands-on level, moving beyond speeches and admonitions to actively guiding citizens toward responsible behaviour.

Known for his spirited campaigns, urging the youth and general public to avoid retrogressive habits that hinder national progress, Ralph’s proactive style has often drawn criticism, with some labelling him as overly emotional.

Despite this, he continues his mission to promote civic responsibility.

In a recent viral social media post, Ralph was seen intervening at the Airport Roundabout when a young pedestrian ignored the designated walkways and walked on the lawn.

After repeatedly urging the young man to use the proper pedestrian path, Ralph was captured holding him by the arm and shoulders across the streets, explaining that walking on the grass could damage public property over time.

Ralph’s actions have reignited discussions about civic responsibility, respect for public property, and the methods activists use to influence behaviour.

Social reaction to Ralph's sanitation advocacy

Scores of netizens have reacted to the sanitation change campaign being championed by Ralph St Williams and shared their thoughts in the comment section on social media. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Incubus-Sucubus commented:

"I like your patriotism, but the technique is not effective."

Steve said:

"Some of us Ghanaians do not respect ourselves. When you correct someone, they tend to respond harshly to you, rather than admitting to wrongdoing and taking in the corrections."

Joe asked:

"Can you sue someone for posting you on the internet in a situation like this? Just asking.

King Richie opined:

"Bro, continue trying your best and whatever you can do to support the nation, you will be blessed."

Sadam Insane shared:

"God Bless Ralph. I wish you were either the Regional Minister or the Accra Metropolitan Assembly boss. There would be discipline in no time."

Ralph St Wiliams blasts John Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralph St Williams had publicly slammed President John Mahama, calling on the leader to tackle youth employment in the country by turning sanitation problems into job opportunities.

In a Facebook video, the outspoken social commentator made a clarion call to the president to consider creating jobs for the youth by turning environmental problems into opportunities for employment.

State authorities, he explained, could pick a cue from the example of the Buz Stop Boys, a group of young volunteers who have turned sanitation problems in the country into a lucrative venture.

