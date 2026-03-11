Abusuapanin Tupac has been summoned to appear before the Spiritual Overlord of the GaDangme people at his office

The office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, the Spiritual Overlord of the GaDangme people, has reportedly summoned Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Tupac, amid recent reports about the late singer's burial site.

The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse reportedly summons Abusapanin Tupac over reports that Daddy Lumba has been buried at his East Legon house.

Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

He was survived by two wives, Akosua Serwaa, whom he married traditionally in 1991 in Ghana and under German civil law in 2004, and Priscilla Ofori Atta, also known as Odo Broni.

Daddy Lumba's funeral service was held at Heroes Park near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on December 13, 2025.

After his death, a fierce battle broke out between his two wives over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.

Akosua Serwaa, whom he married in the 1990s, filed a case at the Kumasi High Court, seeking to be declared his sole legal spouse.

In her filing, she argued that they were married under German civil law, invalidating any customary marriage arrangement he may have had with Odo Broni.

After a tense legal battle, the Kumasi High Court, overseen by Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, ruled against her for failing to prove the authenticity of her German marriage certificate.

Akosua Serwaa, with the support of her sister-in-law, Ernestina Fosuh, Papa Shee, and other members of Daddy Lumba's immediate family, has filed an appeal to overturn the judge's decision.

They also declined to attend the late musician's burial service on Saturday, December 13, 2026, due to several disagreements with the Abusuapanin.

Meanwhile, some family members of the late Daddy Lumba, including his children, younger sister Faustina Fosu, Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and second wife Odo Broni, were present to bid farewell to the late singer.

Weeks after his demise, rumours emerged that the late Aben Wo Ha hitmaker had been buried at his residence in East Legon instead of a cemetery.

In an interview with Ezra TV on Thursday, February 26, 2026, Abusuapanin Tupac confirmed the rumour by reiterating Afia Schwarzenegger's claim that Daddy Lumba was buried at his plush residence in East Legon, Accra, in accordance with his dying wish.

The family head claimed that the family members knew the location of the musician's burial site and were liars for not claiming to know about it.

Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse's office reportedly summons Abusapanin Tupac

In a purported letter from the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse's office dated March 10, 2026, Abusuapanin Tupac was summoned to appear before the Overlord Wor-Lumor Konor Nuumo Borkete Larweh Tsuru on Friday, March 13, 2026.

The letter indicated that his summons was related to the reports about Daddy Lumba's alleged burial at his East Legon residence, which they claimed had generated concern among sections of the GaDangme people.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu showcases luxury lifestyle in a trending video.

The Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse also stated that the matter had been brought before him and that Abusuapanin needed to visit his office to explain and address the concerns in accordance with customary protocols.

Abusuapanin Tupac's summons stir reactions

Lutterodt arrested over Daddy Lumba burial remarks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Lutterodt was arrested over his remarks regarding the alleged burial site of Daddy Lumba.

The police detained and charged the counsellor for allegedly inciting violence under the Criminal Offences Act and breach of the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Photos of Counsellor Lutterodt in handcuffs at the police station emerged on social media.

