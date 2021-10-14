A Ghanaian-British innovator and entrepreneur, Danny Manu, has developed earbuds that auto-translate over 40 languages

The wireless Bluetooth headset called Click does not require the internet to function

It works by pairing it to a smartphone, and the earbuds then automatically detect the language being spoken and provide a spoken translation

A Ghanaian-British innovator and entrepreneur, Danny Manu, has developed earbuds called Click that auto-translate more than 40 languages, Keepthefaith reports.

Click is reported to be ''the world's first truly wireless earphones,'' with live voice translation supporting 40 languages.

Unlike similar inventions, Click does not require the internet. The wireless Bluetooth headset works by pairing to a smartphone, and the earbuds then automatically detect the language being spoken and provide a spoken translation within a sentence or two.

Ghanaian Entrepreneur Develops Wireless Earbuds that Can Translate 40 Languages Photo credit: keepthefaith/BCloudUK (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Financing his business

Manu told Keepthefaith that achieving his recent feat was not easy because he had to build the business through self-financing.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Like many other Black startups in the UK, he faced the challenge of accessing capital or venture funding for his business.

''Like all the other ethnic minority-run businesses within the UK, I had a hard time getting the funding and financial support from banks and government-funded programmes that I needed,'' he said.

Manu recalled exploring other means to raise funds for his startup, resorting to his savings, own sales, and funds he raised from crowdfunding sites.

Keepthefaith reports that he raised over $5,000,000 on crowdfunding websites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo.

Diversifying amid covid

When COVID-19 struck, the Manchester business owner diversified to stay in business. He established Medybird to produce PPE and other safety equipment. The company supplied PPE and subsequently shipped out over 15 million PPE to countries in need.

Manu has become an inspiration to emerging entrepreneurs who want to venture into the tech space.

Ghanaian Builds Bikes from Scrap Metals that Use Fuel

Meanwhile, despite being born and raised in a financially deprived home, Ibrahim Sumaila has risen to become the founder of Ibrahim Spider, building bikes that run on oil mixed with gasoline.

His small venture aims to solve a social problem for persons living with physical disabilities.

As a child, Sumaila had always wanted to be part of the people providing solutions in Ghana's automobile industry.

Source: Yen