A Nigerian man identified as Kayode Ebatamehi was shown massive love by his colleagues who surprised him on his big day

The man took to social media to disclose that he got to work to meet gifts and was also showered with prayers

Many social media users have celebrated Kayode and wished him well after posting a photo of himself and what he received from his colleagues

A Nigerian man identified as Kayode Ebatamehi has taken to social media to disclose how his colleagues celebrated him on his birthday.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Kayode shared a photo of the card and gifts he received from his colleagues who showed him massive love.

Kayode Ebatamehi has been celebrated on social media. Photo credit: Kayode Ebatamehi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

He said he got to work to see the surprise waiting for him, adding that he was also showered with prayers.

In his words:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Got to work this morning into so much love and celebrations, my colleagues in the office decided to pamper me with so much love, gifts kind words and prayers!

"Deeply appreciated @Bluebird Communications you guys are simply amazing."

Many celebrate Kayode

Kayode has been celebrated by LinkedIn users who flooded the comment section of his post with congratulatory messages.

Taiwo Dauda said:

"Happy Birthday! Kayode."

Anthony Ekweaga commented:

"Happy Blessed Birthday oga sir."

Fayman Omini wrote:

"Congrats bro. More grace. Greater days!"

Omoba Fred Adeyemi Odusote said:

"Congratulations and HBD Kayode. MHR & LLNP in good health & sound mind."

Olayinka Oluwatomisin commented:

"You deserve all the love coming your way. Happy birthday sir,your oil will never run dry. Good to know how much your leadership has impacted those around you. Keep being you,You rock sir."

Nigerian man surprises wife with Range Rover & other gifts on birthday

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Kolade Adebajo Taiwo got many talking on social media after surprising his beautiful wife with a brand new Range Rover on her birthday.

In a heartwarming video that was shared on Instagram by @thesurprisefactoryy, the birthday girl couldn't believe her eyes as she beheld many adorable gifts her husband sent to her.

As the living room was filled with many birthday goodies and lovely gifts, the woman became emotional.

Source: Yen