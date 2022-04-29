A man has stunned netizens as he showcased the extremely beautiful look of his living room

The proud interior decorator and music executive revealed that the designing of the interior and the household items arrangement was done by him

His showcase stirred a new challenge as social media users took to his comment section to also show off their living rooms

A man's showcase of his living room has unintentionally set off a social media challenge.

In a now blown tweet, the man with the handle @Goz_gram had shared pictures of the exquisite living room on Twitter.

He went on to reveal that the decoration was done by him.

The pictures shared by the interior decorator no doubt showed that he knew his onions as the place was well lit with nice household items.

He also shared a photo of his small dining room that had art-like furniture.

Netizens swooned at his tweet and also showed off theirs in the comment section.

See his tweet below:

Netizens react

@IchieDoings said:

"Anyday I will get my own apartment eh! I will cry throughout my first night and thank God because this thing don de eat me up. nice apartment bro and I pray you buy a bigger Television. It will suit you more as a gamer."

@Tosin4life2 said:

"Na wife remain lol that’s if you never marry ooooo because na dis kind thing girls Dey look for oooo."

@Usually_I_dont said:

"The thought of sitting down and only realizing that I left the remote back there is giving me anxiety. Can you read subtitles though?

"You have a beautiful house dude, I'll be damned not to say that."

@JNwabuez said:

"Your curtains should have started from pop to the floor, contact us when u want to make a change, for a better feeling."

