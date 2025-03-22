Ghana's comprehensive victory against Chad on Friday night has been shrouded with political links

Albeit playfully, a fan suggested that the Black Stars team, especially Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus are members of the NDC

He argued that the team had never shown this kind of performance and scoreline under the previous NPP government

A football fan has sparked amusement with a bold yet playful claim about the political leanings of Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Otto Addo, and the entire Black Stars squad.

In a video recorded at the Accra Sports Stadium, he light-heartedly suggested that Ghana’s senior national team is aligned with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

His reasoning? The team’s dominant 5-0 victory over Chad, a performance he believes was missing under the previous administration.

Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus have been accused of being members of the NDC, albeit playfully. Photo credit: @manuelphotos_1/X and Olympia De Maismont/Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

Black Stars' five-star performance fuels NDC speculation

The Black Stars produced a superlative display against Les Sao, with Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, and Ernest Nuamah all finding the net, as noted by Flashscore.

This emphatic win provided a much-needed lift following Ghana’s disastrous AFCON 2025 qualification campaign.

Fan playfully accuses Kudus and co. of being NDC

In the fan’s view, such a high-scoring and spirited performance never materialised during the tenure of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)-led government between 2017 and 2024.

His assertion, while unfounded, was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

Social media reacts with humour

Ghanaians, known for their sharp wit, wasted no time in reacting to the viral clip. The comments on X (formerly Twitter) were a mix of amusement and banter:

@Darlington1Gh remarked:

"You can’t be sad in this country 😂😂😂"

@ebopogba6 found it hilarious:

"Boys fool oo😂😂😂"

@Dereal_Mandem simply laughed it off:

"A tear 😂"

@adjei_osgood poked fun at Ghanaian humour:

"Ghanafo) ne gyimii oo dabi 😂"

@KSnetne added a political twist:

"No wonder they always deliver when it matters, NDC players show up under pressure, unlike some people who only show up for sod-cutting ceremonies! 😂🔥⚽"

Separating fact from fiction

While footballers, like any other citizen, are free to align with political parties, judging their allegiance based on a single performance is a stretch.

In fact, under the previous government, the Black Stars hit five goals on multiple occasions—notably in a 5-0 thrashing of Qatar in a friendly (2020) and a 5-0 demolition of Ethiopia in a 2019 AFCON qualifier (2017), per Graphic Online.

That said, Ghana’s recent struggles on the international stage are undeniable. The failure to qualify for AFCON 2025 compounded the team's underwhelming showings at recent tournaments, painting a stark contrast to past glories.

While the debate around politics in Ghanaian football continues, one thing is clear—what truly matters is consistency on the pitch, regardless of the governing party.

Pitch invader puts Ghana into financial trouble

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Black Stars' emphatic win over Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium was overshadowed by a pitch invader.

The overenthusiastic fan’s actions could lead to financial repercussions for Ghana.

This marks the fifth such incident in the last five years, sparking concerns over security measures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh