A video of a young man lamenting about recent power cuts has sparked huge reactions on social media

This comes after he complained that the frequent power cuts were negatively affecting him as a student on campus

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared their concerns about the recent power outages in the country

A student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has stirred reactions online after he complained about the recent power outages popularly known as dumsor.

This comes after he took to TikTok to post a short clip highlighting the negative effect of the recent power outages on students.

KNUST student cries out in video as Dumsor prevents him cooking rice meal. Photo credit: @1richbaby4/TikTok

In the video, the young man was heard lamenting that his quest to prepare a rice meal failed following an unexpected power cut.

He showed the half-cooked rice on the electric burner wondering what to do next.

Amid severe backlash from netizens over his post, the young man then posted another video where he opened up on his decision to highlight this issue.

"You can buy foodstuffs worth GH¢400, ¢500 or ¢600, cook in bulk and store in the fridge only to face frequent dumsor. The painful aspect is that we the students who struggle financially often cook in bulk.

A young student with the help of a lantern due to the power cut. Photo credit: @Getty Images

The young man also wondered why people have issues with him calling out President John Mahama and his administration over recent power cuts.

"Why do you people complain that Mahama is not responsible? Is he not the one who appoints the Minister of Energy? When Akufo-Addo was in power were we experiencing this? Without light how do we live", he said with a sad look.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the KNUST student's rant on Dumsor

Other students who took to the comments section of the video supported his decision to speak out on the frequent power cuts.

Sampson indicated:

"This thing happened to me last year when I was cooking spaghetti it pains me. This is not NDC or NPP the various halls should have solar or plants in case of such unforeseen circumstances."

nuru_ deen commented:

"No student will blame Mahama on Dumsor.. apart from dumsor NPP has no campaign message thieves."

Nana Kwabena Boateng opined:

"This makes me remember my days at Evandy Hostel at the University of Ghana in 2014. Mahama and dumsor is like 5&6."

OBREMPONG stated:

"Is not funny again on Ayeduase paaaa the dumsor is too much we are fed up."

Asempa Adwoa wrote:

"But the light issue de3 is serious oo me stew nyinaaa anyinya."

God’s own added:

"Our lights went off yesterday around 6 pm and came around 3 pm. Today. Herr I nearly died today bcos of the heat. Hmmm."

Food vendor laments over Dumsor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian food vendor opened up about the negative impact of power cuts popularly known as Dumsor on her business.

She posted a video on TikTok where she was emptying bottles of chocolate drinks indicating they had all gone bad.

The lady attributed the losses incurred to the decision by the Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG) to cut power supply.

