Ghanaian gospel musician Amy Newman was the focus of attention at this son's luxurious wedding

The proud mother entertained the guests with her cray and hilarious dance moves at the reception

Some social media users have commented on Amy Newman's dance moves while congratulating the couple

Ghanaian gospel musician Amy Newman's handsome son Jude has married the love of his love in a luxurious ceremony in Ghana.

The veteran musician looked magnificent in a classy two-piece kente ensemble to support his son on his big day.

Gospel Musician Amy Newman's son weds in a lovely ceremony. Photo credit: @amynewman.

Amy Newman wore a purple turban that was tied on her hand by the Nigerian gele stylist and chief executive officer of Gele Centre.

She wore mild makeup and a beautiful frontal lace hairstyle while showing off her dance moves in the trending video on Instagram.

The tall and good-looking groom Judah Baker Newman looked dapper in a tailored-to-fit long-sleeve kaftan and matching trousers.

Ghanaian groom, Judah styled his look with a stylish vest as he showed off his dance moves at the wedding reception.

Amy Newman shows off her dance moves

Award-winning Amy Newman has caused a stir with her energetic dance moves at her son's wedding. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

onlyurss2 stated:

"I tap into this grace 🙏🏾 May God bless me with the grace to witness, be present at, and remain healthy and prosperous for every wedding of my children and grandchildren. Amen 🙏🏾."

aben_aoduro stated:

"Awwww I see where Hannah gets her moves from 😂😂😍😍."

Iamadukwei stated:

"So beautiful to watch 😍😍."

Adzovinad stated:

"The Newmans and dancing, energy 🔥."

Jadonaiphotos stated:

"What a blessing!!! This is all the wealth anyone could ever have! God bless you Ma and keep you around for a long time."

Bukeyegh stated:

"See swag! 🔥🔥🔥."

ama_nyaneba stated:

"My mama is a stepper!😍😍."

Erinaashley stated:

"Can't stop watching 😊."

The video of Amy Newman dancing at her son's wedding is below:

Amy Newman's son poses with his wife

Amy Newman's son Judah Baker Newman and his beautiful bride looked adorable together in a stylish ensemble for their lovey-dovey photos.

The young couple styled their look with designer sunglasses that matched perfectly with their outfits.

Check out the photos below:

Amy Newman's son's bride rocks kente gown

Ghanaian bride Erica looked ethereal in an off-shoulder kente gown for her traditional wedding that has become the talk of the town.

She wore a short pixie cut hairstyle and heavy makeup that made her glow for the lovely nuptial on March 20, 2025.

The handsome groom opted for a custom-made agbada and accessorised his look with an expensive wristwatch.

The traditional wedding video is below:

Amy Newman's son rocks a stylish suit

Amy Newman's son Judah Baker Newman wore a designer suit and white long-sleeve shirt for the white wedding ceremony.

The gorgeous young bride turned heads with her classy long-sleeve lace gown and afro hairstyle to recite her wedding vows.

The video of the white wedding is below:

Hannah Newman flaunts her lavish lifestyle online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hannah Newman, a Ghanaian developer of digital content on beauty and fashion, who never lets her appearance let her down.

The stunning 35-year-old daughter of seasoned gospel performer Amy Newman has an unparalleled sense of style.

Gifty Boakye and other Ghanaian celebs and beauty queens have commented on her elegant appearance.

