Nigerian musician Davido has arrived in Ghana for Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic and Swanky were sported at the Kotoka International Airport on March 22, 2025

Some social media users have commented on the trending video that some bloggers have shared on Instagram

Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Bills Credit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, is celebrating his fortieth birthday with a star-studded event at Independence Square in Ghana.

He has invited prominent African musicians, actors, influencers, and other notable personalities to join in the festivities.

Davido, Rita Dominic and other stars land in Ghana for Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party. Photo credit:@zionfelixdotcom.

Source: Instagram

Notably, Nigerian musician and BET award winner, Davido, made headlines as he arrived for the occasion.

Dressed in an upscale designer outfit, he travelled from Los Angeles to Ghana via private jet. Upon landing, Davido received a warm welcome at the airport, where he engaged with fans by sharing hugs and exchanging pleasantries.

The video of Davido exchanging pleasantries with his fans is below:

Nigerian musician Davido chills with KiDi

Ghanaian musician Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly called KiDi whose name is among the high profile guests at Bills Credit Founder Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party has linked up with Davido in Ghana.

KiDi impressed fashionistas with his casual yet classy look as the celebrity duo spent time together before their performances.

The video of Davido and KiDi hugging is below:

Rita Dominic and Swanky arrive in Ghana

Multiple award-winning Nigerian actress Rita Dominic looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble as she arrived in Ghana.

The style icon wore a black short-sleeved top that showed off her flawless skin and a black flared skirt to complete her look.

Rita Dominic wore mild makeup and pink lipstick that made her glow. She wore a side-parted coloured hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she strutted gracefully in elegant shoes.

Award-winning Nigerian stylist Jeremiah Ogbodo popularly called Swanky turned heads with his classy outfit and leather hat while rocking designer sunglasses.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

prof.thom6

The Quick credit customers are not invited 😓Anyways

miriamfrimpong

"Can you give Eni food already 😂."

nii.lartey_

"Eni is so dramatic 😂."

awurabenaunbreakable

"Today be today i am sleeping on instagram 😂."

ambitious_afia

"❤️❤️❤️Rita is always sparkling ✨ 😍😍😍."

giftyboateng725

"My number one konkosa blogger Zion dey everywhere 😂😂😂 good job done 😂."

movich_the_hairstylist

"Ibi Ghana dey run everything this year . I love being a Ghanaian 🇬🇭❤️."

dj_rapcha

"Swanzy Dey , Diamond too Dey 😂😂 make dem no invite fantana oooo we’re not ready for another episode of ……😂😂 if u know u know."

whats_up_gh

"3n3 de3 adaagye ni po so."

The video of Rita Dominic and Swanky at the Kotoka International Airport is below:

Bills Credit founder books Independence Square

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the founder of Bills Credit Microfinance Richard Armah Quaye who booked the Independence Square for his fortieth birthday party.

One of the technical team members Kojo Soboh has disclosed all the people working on the project are Ghanaian vendors.

Some social media users have commented on Richard Nii Armah Quaye's video which is trending on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh