The Multimedia Group has issued an apology after Sally Mann's inaccurate comment about Otumfuo and Dormaahene

The presenter faced heavy backlash on social media with many calling the station out for being complicit

In the apology, the media house admitted that the presenter's chieftaincy-related comment was not well-informed

Ghanaian presenter Sally Mann has faced heavy backlash after making some remarks about Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

During a recent episode of Adom TV's Showtym, the presenter compared the royal leaders and their authority claiming that they were equals.

Sally Mann, who has earned a reputation with her hot takes described Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as paramount chief and not a King as he's usually referred to. She said,

"I agree that the Dormaahene is a big paramount chief. I also stand on behalf of my panellists on this show and the platform we are speakin on (Adom TV) to say that the Asantehene is a paramount chief. As far as we are all concerned, they are on the same level,” she said."

This happened on March 15 when Sally and her panellists were talking about Dormaahene's role in Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's shooting incident.

A clip of Sally's take has influenced scores of think pieces and comments with many targeted at the station for allowing the unnecessary chieftaincy claims.

Multimedia Group speaks after Sally Mann's comment

The Multimedia Group has issued an apology after Sally Mann's remarks about the Akan monarchs.

"...Our presenter, and a panellist, at a stage regrettably deviated from the show's usual content format to venture into chieftaincy matters around Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II. Admittedly the discussions were not well-informed.

"We deeply regret the statements made. We offer our sincere apologies and unreservedly retract the same. We wish to emphasise our profound respect for the Asantehene and the Dormaahene. As Management, we promise to do everything necessary to ensure such slips do not reoccur."

Sally Mann's triggers complaints on social media

YEN.com.gh reported that Sally Mann had triggered a lot of reactions from Ghanaians with her chieftaincy-related comments.

@kwekuaboagye5 noted:

"Stop invite such ill informed people like her to your shows."

@quabena_john shared:

"Ah you sister sandy dey der and u allow sallyman to host such an important show apuuu."

@MrCollinsTetteh said:

"Journalism/Presenting/Hosting is not about shouting ooo. That hostess is fond of 'loose talks' and she has been doing that to a lot of people anytime she is on set. So many baseless allegations and accusations."

@sonofjacob98 added:

"Gyimii saa na ade3 akye!!! Nkwaseafuor who told her NYAMEK3SE3 be paramount chief?? Odwan what's a paramount chief??? How can a paramount chief get 66 paramount chiefs under him???? She should shut up, she doesn't want the wrath of Asante!!! Moagyimi koraa dodo."

Manyhia summons GH presenter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about a similar situation with Afia Pokua who came under fire for making derogatory remarks about Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Afia Pokua later released a statement apologising for her conduct but was still summoned to face a panel at Manhyia Palace.

The official seat of the Otumfuo rejected the apology and deemed it insufficient, despite the intervention of an elder who said that Pokua had seemed particularly heartfelt.

