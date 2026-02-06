A Muslim resident of Ayawaso East has warned that widow, Hajia Amina Adam’s parliamentary bid could motivate some women to harm their husbands to pursue political positions

Hajia's husband, the late Hon. Naser Mahama, passed away on January 4, 2026, leaving a leadership vacuum in Ayawaso East that sparked discussion about succession and elections

During his funeral, Bernard Ahiafor praised Mahama’s diligence, noting his strong oversight in committees and focus on value-for-money in government projects

A Muslim resident of Ayawaso East has raised concerns about the candidacy of Hajia Amina Adam, widow of the late Hon. Naser Toure Mahama.

The resident, identified as Abubakar Abdul Malik, argued that allowing Hajia to occupy the late husband's political office might motivate some women to harm their husbands to pursue certain positions.

Speaking in an interview, he said;

"In this situation. I will start with a woman standing for these positions, which is not allowed."

"If this goes through and she successfully wins the election, I think some women might k.ill their husbands to get this position.

"It might open some doors for the wicked women. I think she should step aside for the others to go," he explained.

The late Hon. Naser Mahama passed away on Sunday, January 4, 2026, and was laid to rest a week later.

His funeral on Sunday, January 11, 2026, drew tributes from political colleagues and community members alike.

During the ceremony, Mr Bernard Ahiafor, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, described Mahama as a diligent “committee man” who had served on several key committees, including Energy, Roads and Transportation, and the House Committee.

Reading a tribute on behalf of Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Ahiafor highlighted Mahama’s professional background in the oil and energy sector, which strengthened parliamentary oversight of petroleum regulation and licensing.

He added:

“Hon. Naser was known for meticulous preparation and a strong focus on value-for-money assessments during committee deliberations, frequently interrogating whether government contracts served the best interests of taxpayers.”

Transitioning from his committee work to constituency impact, Mr Ahiafor noted that Mahama’s contributions on the Floor of Parliament were largely through formal parliamentary questions. He focused on issues such as drainage and flood control, health infrastructure, and hospital projects within Ayawaso East, ensuring that local development received proper attention.

The late MP’s dedication and professionalism left a lasting impression on colleagues and constituents.

His passing has not only created a vacuum in leadership but also sparked debates around succession and political participation in the constituency.

As the community considers Hajia Amina Adam’s bid for the parliamentary seat, voices like that of the concerned Muslim resident remind voters of the complex interplay between political ambition, societal pressures, and ethical conduct in leadership roles.

Reactions to man's argument against Hajia's candidacy

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section to share their views on concerns raised by a well-respected resident of Ayawaso East, Abubakar Abdul Malik.

@ExPatangP explained:

"All these people vote, People who don’t clearly understand a lot of things. Imagine asking him about policies. I am so confused how this is his reason against her standing. There are several better ones."

@nhyira_premium wrote:

"This is something worth thinking about. When something that is unethical and morally wrong becomes the norm in our society, it creates a lot of problems for everyone. Yes, people have their rights. But we have to really look at this well as a society."

@mya8_xx shared:

"Someone tell these people Ghana is a secular state and Religious Patriarchal beliefs don’t have a place here. The biggest mistake we will make as Ghanaians is to elect a leader who shares the same beliefs and thinks like these people."

@dirgen_da_xii wrote:

"This one paa de3 i no fit talk somenever thought of it but e de reason well."

NDC caucus gifts Naser's wife GH₵100,000

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Majority members in Parliament have presented an amount of GH₵100,000 to Hajia Amina Adam, the widow of the late Ayawaso East Member of Parliament, Naser Mahama.

The Majority caucus, led by Deputy Whip Comfort Doyoe, paid a visit to the residence of the late Ayawaso East legislator, Naser Mahama, to commiserate with his wife and children.

In a video, some of the Majority MPs present spoke briefly about their encounters with the late Naser Mahama. Afterwards, the Deputy Chief Whip stood to speak and present the money.

