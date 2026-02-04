Social media has gone agog over the latest prophetic declaration made by Prophet Roja regarding the future of the NPP

This comes after he admonished the former Vice President to act immediately and get certain things done

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the statement made by Prophet Roja

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Prophet Roja, the founder and leader of De-Lighter Roja Ministries, has got supporters of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia talking in the wake of his latest remarks.

It all happened when he appeared on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoɔ show on Wednesday, February 4, for an interview.

Prophet Roja admonishes former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, regarding his role as leader of the NPP. Photo credit: @Stephen Adom Duah/Facebook, @De Ligther Roja/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the failed prophecy by Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, Prophet Roja issued a word of caution to the former Vice President based on his vision surrounding the future of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Delving into details, he stated that there were certain things Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his team ought to do if he desires to represent the party as its flagbearer.

He intimated that his decision to make the information public was so that the former Vice President and his entourage would take his prophetic message seriously.

Prophet Roja concluded on the matter by admonishing the Vice President’s team to act quickly on his message before it was too late.

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, retained as flagbearer of the NPP Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a very good man; I truly admire him and his wife. I also admire those around him. There are messages whereby you could go directly to the person and deliver them, but maybe when it is delivered privately, he may not take it seriously. But what I am saying is that we all have work to do."

"Dr Bawumia has work to do, his people have work to do. There are certain things still hanging in the air; hence they should ensure that they work on them. What Prophet ElBernard said regarding Kennedy leading the party still hangs. The battle is not over, and what is hanging in the air can disappear, but that will happen when people come to a point of realisation. Things must be done immediately", he said boldly.

Prophet Roja rose to instant fame in August last year when he stood in his church and said he foresaw something about the late Dr Omane Boamah, hence the need for them to meet.

The meeting, however, could not be held as the former Defence Minister, together with seven others, died in a helicopter crash at Adansi Sikaman on August 6, 2025.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 5,000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Prophet Roja's prophecy on Bawumia

Ghanaians have meanwhile shared opinions on the prophetic statement made by Prophet Roja regarding Dr Bawumia.

Yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"For me, I believe he could have delivered this message personally to the Vice President. Anyways, I hope the Vice President and his team will do the needful and pay him a visit."

wagustan indicated:

"Without Ken paaa dea, they should forget."

Nanakwekuduah Asanteprince added:

"Masa, nothing would happen to Bawumia or Ken."

OMANKYEAME stated:

"If you are in the prophetic office, you will understand it more."

Amoako Attah comforts Prophet ElBernard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has defended the embattled Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun.

This comes after he disputed claims that the founder and leader of Spiritlife Revival Ministries was not a genuine man of God.

He prophesied that Prophet ElBernard's comeback “will be greater” than the setback he has experienced.

Source: YEN.com.gh