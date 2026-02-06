Agradaa’s church has triggered reactions in the wake of an announcement following her reduced sentence

This comes after the church announced that it would hold an all-white service to celebrate the ruling of the Amasanman High court

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared diverse opinions on the disclosure from the church

Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, the church founded by Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly referred to as Agradaa, has made an interesting announcement following the decision by the Amamasan High Court to reduce her sentence from 15 years to 12 months.

In this vein, the church has announced that it would hold an all-white service on Sunday, February 8, to give thank God and celebrate the favourable ruling.

Nana Agradaa's church set to host an all white in the wake of the reduced sentence given to the evangelist.

An administrative staff member at the church, who spoke to Joy News on Thursday, February 5, after the ruling, stressed the need for the church to thank and show appreciation to God for what they believed was a victory.

"We thank God for this victory, and we know this is not a common thing. It doesn’t happen often. So we are grateful to Almighty God, and then looking at this kind of victory, we are saying a big thanks to those who supported us, everyone, and to the judge who sat on the issue. We are saying a big thank you. We are grateful. We don’t know what to say."

He therefore admonished all members of the church who had been staying home to make it a point to attend.

"You can clearly see from my face that I’m very happy. I’m very happy. So we are praying that all the church members who have been staying home should all come, this Sunday is going to be a thanksgiving service for all the church members and to ourselves. So if you truly love Reverend Dr. Patricia, Mrs. Asiamah, and Prophet Angel Asiamah, you should join this victory celebration."

A pastor of the church who also spoke to Joy News in the wake of the new development denied claims that church activities had been put on hold since Agradaa was imprisoned and convicted.

He recalled how the church continued functioning in Agradaa's absence:

"The church still functions without our mother’s presence, and she was aware of it. Church service has been ongoing every Tuesday and every Sunday."

Accra Circuit Court jails Nana Agradaa for 15 years after she was convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

Agradaa’s father reacts to the court ruling

The father of Agradaa has also expressed joy over the ruling delivered by the Amasaman Court.

He thanked Angel Asiamah, the husband of Agradaa, for being supportive and playing a leading role in ensuring they received a favourable court ruling.

Agradaa was accused of advertising her money-doubling abilities and was jailed on July 3, 2025.

Reactions to Agradaa’s church on planned event

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the decision to reduce Agradaa’s sentence.

DubaiBorga stated:

"May God bless you for staying there for Mama Pat."

Afua Ofie indicated:

"Great is His name, we are grateful."

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"The church will now grow from strength to strength now that Agradaa will be making a huge return."

Ajagurajah comments on Agradaa’s reduced sentence

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, reacted to the news of jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa's sentence reduction.

Ajagurajah, in a video, rejoiced over the ruling, adding that Agradaa would soon reunite with her family.

