The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) said it has started investigating the alleged vote-buying during the NPP and NDC primaries

The NPP held its presidential primary on Saturday, January 31, 2026, where Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged the victor

The NDC organised the Ayawaso East Constituency parliamentary primary on February 8, 2026, where Baba Jamal won

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has initiated investigations into the reported vote-buying and other corrupt practices during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Ayawaso East constituency.

A statement issued on Sunday, February 8, 2026, the OSP said probe would focus on claims of vote-buying, vote-selling and the sources of funds for the alleged corrupt practices during both political events.

OSP initiates investigations into alleged vote-buying in NPP and NDC primaries. Photo credit: Dr Bawumia, Kissi Agyebeng &Baba Jamal

Source: Facebook

The NPP held its presidential primary on January 31, 2026, while the NDC organised the Ayawaso East Constituency parliamentary primary on February 8, 2026.

“The investigations focus on allegations of vote buying, vote selling, and the sources of funding of the alleged corrupt acts,” the statement read.

The Special Prosecutor added that another investigation has been opened into the assault of an OSP-authorised officer during the NDC primary.

The statement indicated that one of the NDC aspirants in the Ayawaso East Constituency, Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, allegedly incited individuals to physically attack the officer while he was investigating allegations related to vote-buying and vote-selling.

The OSP reminded the public that the law strictly prohibits corrupt acts in elections, emphasising that vote buying, vote selling, intimidation, threats of violence, and acts of violence connected to elections are serious criminal offences.

During the NDC parliamentary primary, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed gave all delegates 32-inch television sets. However, Baba Jamal denied any corrupt motives and said it was an act of goodwill.

When the NPP held its presidential primary, several delegates received money from some of the candidates.

Read the OSP's statement below:

Reactions to OSP's probe into vote buying

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement shared by the OSP on Facebook. Read them below:

Alhaji Adam Iddrisu said:

"Please check the Statement again. The first paragraph has nothing to do with the rest of the statement."

Ben Sackey Enoch wrote:

"So what was the first paragraph doing there? I am asking because the whole statement had nothing to do with it 😂😂😂. Eiiiii ankwa no ma and tactics😂."

Marfo Ba Marfo said:

"The matter reach headquarters...lol."

Junuoo Mubasir Basit Ibm wrote:

"Kindly cross-check all the previous elections."

Nathaniel K. Yariban said:

"Please, just to know about spiritual or emotional tensions? When Martin Amidu was only tasked to investigate the Ajapa deal, OSP (Amidu) ended up with Airbus scandal conclusions and recommendations, when that wasn't the subject matter. You're tasked to build a hospital, and he has started building a mortuary."

Samuel Tetteh Kwao wrote:

"The first paragraph is to tell the NDC aspirants that they are not the only sinners🙄. The only essence is to avoid backlash from NDC supporters, which is somehow needless though."

Papa Yaw said:

"Ghana is working again...the law is the law. Nobody is above the law."

Source: YEN.com.gh