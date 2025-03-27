NADMO Staff Explains Rice and Oil Donation at Adum PZ Market Fire Scene

An official NADMO has explained that the donation of food items to victims of the Adum PZ market fire was part of their standard operating procedure

The explanation comes after traders at the market rejected 1,500 bags of rice and 800 boxes of cooking oil from the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak

The NADMO staff member stated that the donation was intended to support traders who had lost their livelihoods in the fire

A young man purported to be a staff member of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has offered some explanations for taking foodstuffs to the Adum PZ market fire scene to donate to the victims.

Speaking in a TikTok video circulating on social media, the young man, wearing a NADMO T-shirt and identified as Nana Yaw Danso Abeam, explained that the donation was part of their standard operating procedure.

He said, per international best practices, NADMO was required to first provide relief items to the victims before assessing the magnitude of the damage to provide the necessary support to victims.

"We provide relief items, including food, water, and shelter, to disaster victims as part of our mandate. The rice we took to the market was part of this standard package, and it was intended to support the traders who had lost their livelihoods in the fire," he said.

His explanation comes after the traders at the Adum PZ market rejected 1,500 bags of rice and 800 boxes of cooking oil from the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak.

The minister was led to the market fire scene by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, and some NADMO staff to assess the situation and provide emergency support.

Why the Adum traders rejected the items

However, the traders rejected the items, claiming that they were not what they needed at that crucial moment in their lives, having lost their shops and livelihood.

The traders said they wanted building materials such as bags of cement, wood, and roofing sheets to rebuild their shops.

In a video circulating on social media, the traders were seen hooting at Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka and his team as they refused to accept the food donations.

The Adum market fire incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, March 21, 2025, destroying several shops and livelihoods.

Over 100 shops have reportedly been burnt down in the inferno, which took nearly three days to be brought under control.

Many of the victims of the devastating fire incident are still reeling in pain and struggling to recover from their losses.

Trader blames incident on dumsor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a trader at the Adum PZ blamed the market fire incident on dumsor, a local term for power cuts.

The young man criticized the Electricity Company of Ghana and the government for their failure to address the incessant power cuts.

It is worth noting that the Ghana National Fire Service are yet to conclude investigations on the cause of the fire.

