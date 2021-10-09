A surveillance camera has captured the moment a man walked into a company in Accra to steal laptops

The new video happens to be the second clip of the serial laptop thief stealing from company premises

He was first caught on CCTV allegedly stealing laptops from the head office of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company Limited (BOST)

Barely two weeks after an alleged serial thief was captured on CCTV stealing laptops, he has been videoed again stealing at the DCL Laboratory Products Limited.

The man was first captured on CCTV stealing laptops from the head office of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company Limited (BOST), Ghanaweb reported.

In another incident, he was filmed stealing laptops at a laboratory equipment supply firm, DCL Laboratory Products Limited, at Ogbojo Roundabout in Accra.

Serial Laptop Thief Caught on CCTV Again; Video Emerges Two Weeks after BOST Head Office Incident Photo credit: Ghanaweb

New twist

Unlike the incident at BOST, the recent video clearly shows the face of a plus-size man who looks middle-aged and spots a growing bald on the head.

BOST, about two weeks ago, whilst announcing the theft incident in their office, described the man as a threat to society while urging public support for his apprehension, Ghanaweb reported.

''The gentleman in the shots below entered the Head Office of BOST in Dzorwulu, Accra and made away with several laptops.

''The case has been reported to the police and is under investigation. We are hereby calling on the general public to help identify and arrest this dangerous character for prosecution and retrieval of the stolen assets.''

Watch the video below:

Two Ladies Caught on Camera Stealing

Meanwhile, a surveillance camera has captured the moments two women walked into a supermarket pretending to be selecting items from a shelf before stealing products.

The video shows the two suspects in colourful outfits, making it hard for anyone to suspect they were on a mission to steal.

One of the suspects swiftly moved close to a shelf with well-arranged products as she prompted her colleague to watch for anyone approaching.

