Lionel Messi Names His Favourites to Win Champions League This Season

A number of European powerhouses among them Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are angling for continental glory this season

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Man City are the other top clubs looking to lift the Champions League title

With two rounds of the group stages fixtures already played, Lionel Messi has offered his prediction of the teams he feels could lift the trophy

In his list of favourites, Messi snubbed former side Barcelona who have endured a torrid run of results across competitions

Lionel Messi has included Premier League heavyweights Man United and Chelsea among his favourites to lift the Champions League title this season.

With two rounds of the group stages fixtures already played, Lionel Messi has offered his prediction of the teams he feels could lift the trophy. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Messi made the claim amid pressure on Paris Saint-Germain to conquer Europe for the very first time in their history.

PSG, who are one of the biggest-spending clubs in Europe have often come short in the competition in recent years.

However, they lay a marker recently when they outplayed Man City to secure a huge 2-0 over the English champions in a group stage fixture.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

And while Messi contends PSG have the capacity to lift the title, they must be wary of other European powerhouses angling to be crowned champs.

According to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Man United, City and Chelsea are among his favourites to cart home the prestigious trophy.

Incidentally, the forward snubbed former club Barcelona in his list of favourites, placing rivals Real Madrid ahead of the Camp Nou-based side.

"It is true that the center of attention is on PSG, but there are other very strong teams, such as Chelsea, the Manchester teams (United and City), Real Madrid, who always responds, Inter Milan, Bayern," he said as quoted by Metro UK.

"That is what makes me say that we are still one step back compared to all these clubs , who have more collective experience than us," he added.

Champions League winners predicted

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a supercomputer has backed Man City to emerge Champions League winners this season ahead of top European giants.

Despite their otherwise impressive success in recent years, City have never tasted European glory.

The Etihad dwellers came close to lifting the title last season, only to suffer a heartbreaking defeat in the final against rivals Chelsea.

However, according to a FiveThirtyEight's supercomputer, the blue side of Manchester could finally lay their hands on the prestigious title under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

Source: Yen