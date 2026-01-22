An old post of Efia Odo recounting how Ground Up Chale record label messed up Kwesi Arthur has resurfaced on the internet

It popped up after the artist accused the label of demanding money from him before he used his own image for a project

Fans have reacted as they reflected on how the actress drew their attention to the singer's situation, but they didn't notice

A throwback post of the social media influencer Efia Odo has made its way into the internet space again, following Kwesi Arthur's controversial allegation against his former manager, Glen Boateng.

Kwesi Arthur accuses Glen Boateng of extortion

In a long write-up that was dropped by the award-winning artist, he accused his former manager, Glen Boateng, of swindling. According to him, he demanded an amount of $150,000 before he was given access to his own image rights for his upcoming project.

He added that he was asked to handover ownership of his music, including everything related to his brand, since 2016 to them. Although the rapper has cut ties with them, he claimed he was still being pressured by the management of the label.

“I have not made a dime from any of my music within the period I worked with them for years now,” he said.

The songwriter Kwesi Arthur didn't mince his words as he told Ghanaians to point fingers at his former manager and his team members should anything happen to him.

"If anything happens to me, Glen Boateng and all team members of Ground Up Chale should be held responsible," he added.

Efia Odo's throwback post resurfaces

Following the singer's allegations, a statement made by Efia Odo some time ago has resurfaced. In the post shared on her Twitter now X, the actress disclosed the information below:

"He was a victim of a bad management group called GroundUP. They used him all I did for him was support him," she stated

These details were disclosed when she had an issue with the artist, who was once her close friend.

See the X post of Efia Odo below:

Ghanaians break their silence on Efia Odo's post

Users of X have commented under the actress's post to reflect on how they didn't pay attention to her. YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:

Barish Andess wrote:

"Afia knew all along but we didn't pay attention."

Skinny Man wrote:

"Charley the matter has kept long like this? Kwesi Arthur has been holding this since the?."

Kwabena Gee wrote:

"Efia Odo should come for her stone."

Brenda Walkins wrote:

"Aww! They called you a mad woman back then."

Efia Odo denies dating Kwesi Arthur

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Efia Odo, speaking in a discussion with social media influencers Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland on the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast, denied rumours that she was ever in a romantic relationship with Kwesi Arthur.

She explained that they were just close friends and nothing else

Source: YEN.com.gh