Ralph Predicts Doom For The Buz Stop Boys: "All Your Volunteers Will Quit Soon"

Ralph St Williams has responded to an argument made by the founder of Buz Stop Boys, Kwadwo Safo, that his approach to demanding social change is ineffective

He said that if the Buz Stop Boys collective continues on its current trajectory, the group would collapse within a space of five years

Followers of both change advocates have taken to social media to argue out the best approach to driving social change

Outspoken change advocate Ralph St. Williams has responded to constructive criticism from his fellow advocate Heneba Kwadwo Safo, suggesting that his approach to social change is ineffective.

Responding to the claims, the radical social advocate explained that he believes in going the extra mile, even if that makes people uncomfortable, to demand the needed change in society.

According to him, other forms of advocacy, such as the kind Buz Stop Boys believe in, yield no positive results because people require force to do what is right.

He told his fellow social advocate, Heneba Kwadwo Safo, the founder of the Buz Stop Boys, that his idea of driving change through volunteerism and exemplary leadership was not sustainable. This, he said, was because the volunteers would soon grow tired of seeing their repetitive actions not yielding sustainable results. He said:

"These boys will back out because there is no sustainability. The government should by now have made a deliberate move to recognise your voluntary efforts to keep our city clean. They should by now have attempted to make this into a full-time employment to accommodate the youth."

Explaining further, he called for strict regulations to penalise offenders whose actions affect sanitation in various communities.

He argued further that Ghana's government could tackle sanitation problems in the country by turning it into a job opportunity for the youth, as is done in other countries.

Strict laws need to be put in place to punish sanitation offenders, and that is the way to go. In places like the UK and Germany, the youth are doing sanitation work because the government has employed them to do sanitation work, and they are paid per hour. Why can't the same be done here?"

"You (Buz Stop Boys) want to see our city clean, that is why you are cleaning the streets, but the people you are cleaning for keep littering the community. This is not sustainable.

Ralph St. Williams is popular in Ghana for his constructive criticisms and spirited advocacy for radical social change. Despite having a large social media following, his views and persistent calls for a radical approach to social change are often met with resistance.

Reactions to Ralph's vision for Accra

Dozens of people have reacted to the bold statement made by Ralph St Williams, where he insisted that he would make Accra one of the world's cleanest cities.

emmron1 commented:

"I think Ralph has a good point here. There is no consistency and sustainability in the approach of the Buz Stop Boys. We all want the same thing Ralph is talking about: long-term solutions."

Man play Wisfel noted:

"Ralph, you are making a lot of sense in your argument, but even if you are given 20 years, you will not be able to make any change in Ghana because of the people's mindset."

Bino_gh opined:

"Whatever Ralph is saying is true. Until we, as a people, change our mentality, nothing good will happen to us"

Ralph St Williams advised against radicalism in social change

Earlier on, YEN.com.gh had reported that the leader of the Buz Stop Boys, Heneba Kwadwo Safo, had advised Ralph St. Williams to rethink his radical approach to demanding social change.

According to Safo, the best approach to driving change in society is through exemplary leadership.

