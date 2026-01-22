Mzbel has spoken about her 2022 dispute with Abeiku Santana over some derogatory comment he made about her

In a video, the singer shared the current status of her relationship with the Deputy CEO of the GTA after their public feud

Mzbel also recounted some past lucrative opportunities she missed out on allegedly because of Abeiku Santana

Veteran singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has revisited her past feud with media personality and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Abeiku Santana.

Mzbel breaks her silence on her past feud With Abeiku Santana over his derogatory comments. Photo source: MzbeL, Abeiku Santana

Source: Facebook

In 2022, Mzbel and Abeiku Santana, two staunch supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), were embroiled in a public feud after the media personality made some derogatory comments about the Awoso Me hitmaker.

What happened between Mzbel and Abeiku Santana?

While interviewing budding artist Chief One on the Ekwanso Dwoodwoo show on Okay FM, the Deputy GTA CEO referred to Mzbel as a "former artist" after the young star stated he wished to work with the music legend.

Abeiku Santana's comments earned him significant backlash from the veteran singer, her fans, and former friend Nana Tornado.

Mzbel went on to hold a Facebook Live session to rebut his claims and list her accolades.

She also accused the former Okay FM presenter of playing a role in an attempt to sabotage her music career and business opportunities on multiple occasions because she did not fawn over him.

Abeiku later apologised for the unfortunate statement and acknowledged his mistake in a post he shared on Facebook. He shared a photo of Mzbel with the caption:

"I’m sorry for calling Mzbel a former artiste."

The YouTube video of Mzbel blasting Abeiku Santana over his comments is below:

Mzbel speaks on feud with Abeiku Santana

In a Q&A session with media personality Bishop Agbey Junior on Accra-based radio station Mothers 102.7 FM on Monday, January 19, 2026, Mzbel noted that she had no issues with Abeiku Santana and that she only replied to the comments he made about her in the past.

She stated that she and the Deputy GTA CEO were not close friends or on the best of terms despite ending their feud years ago.

Veteran singer Mzbel responds to rumours of being in a secret affair with President John Dramani Mahama. Photo source: MzbeL

Source: Facebook

Mzbel also recounted the alleged remarks Abeiku made about her to some prominent individuals he encountered in the past.

She said:

"I don't have any problem with Abeiku Santana. He said something I didn't like, and I responded to him accordingly. If someone shows their true colours to you or against your brand, there is no need to have anything to do with him."

"Before he called me a former musician, he had previously said some other things about me. He had already spoiled my name on several occasions. I heard them but I did not take them serious because I didn't hear him make those comments."

Mzbel claimed to have missed out on several past opportunities due to the actions of the former media personality.

The YouTube video of Mzbel speaking about her past feud with Abeiku Santana is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh