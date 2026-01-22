Multi-award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has courted attention after reportedly purchasing a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Stonebwoy Reportedly Purchases Brand-New Rolls-Royce Cullinan After 2025 AFCON Fan Zone Performance

The BHIM Nation president recently returned to Ghana after performing at the AFCON Fan Zone event in Rabat before the final game between Morocco and Senegal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

On Thursday, January 22, 2026, renowned blogger Julie Kay Kanz shared a video of Stonebwoy driving an unregistered black 2024 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, similar to that of his rival Shatta Wale, as he arrived at an unknown residence.

The dancehall musician received praise as he entered the premises with a male associate seated in the front seat.

Stonebwoy, wearing a T-shirt and shorts, later alighted from the vehicle and conversed with the individual who filmed his entrance.

The Instagram video of Stonebwoy cruising in his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan is below:

