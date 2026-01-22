A Ghanaian man has praised the government after a bus, believed to have been provided by the authorities, was spotted offering free rides to students and teachers during peak hours.

Ghanaian Man Applauds Govt As Free Bus Rides for Students Ease Transport Woes During Peak Hours

The gesture, he noted, is a welcome relief for commuters struggling with transport costs.

The initiative, which appeared to target busy periods, reportedly helped ease congestion and allowed students and teachers to get to school on time without worrying about fares.

Many onlookers commended the move, saying it demonstrated a practical commitment to supporting education and public welfare.

While it is unclear whether this is part of a wider government program, residents expressed hope that such efforts would be sustained and possibly expanded to other areas.

Observers said gestures like these can significantly improve the daily lives of commuters while encouraging students to focus more on learning.

