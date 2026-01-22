A top Ghanaian lawyer has advocated for affordable marriage options, saying that the legal requirement is not expensive

Dennis Adjei Dwomoh explained that the razzmatazz that comes with marriages in recent times can mostly be overlooked

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comments section to share their views on the lawyer's words

Dennis Adjei Dwomoh, a Ghanaian private legal practitioner, has stated that marriages should not cost as much as they do now, considering the demands of the law if one decides to tie the knot.

According to the lawyer, one needs to pay GH₵250 and GH₵650 if they decide to marry with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) or the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), respectively.

Dennis Adjei Dwomoh, a Ghanaian lawyer, shares how much is needed for a civil wedding amid a trend of expensive ceremonies. Photo credit: Law Plus GH/ LinkedIn & Getty Images

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, the lawyer said that often, weddings are expensive due to the razzmatazz that comes with the ceremony.

"Marriage is not only for the rich. It's also for the poor. It doesn't cost you more than GH₵250 to marry. When you go to AMA, it's around GH₵650. When you go to KMA, it's around GH₵250. All that you need is two people, and then you sign."

Dwomoh added that the grandeur of a wedding is not in compliance with the law, but rather because a person wants to satisfy their social and religious ego.

"The law does not care whether you give people food or not. It's about the two of you with two consenting adults walking in there and signing. Once you are done, you are done."

When the presenter reminded Dwomoh of customary marriage and its demands, he stated that traditional marriages were not as expensive as they are now.

"All that is needed is that there is a man and a woman, and notices have been published. There has not been any ban on it. They have two witnesses from both sides, they walk in there, and they sign. That's the requirement of the law," he added.

The lawyer added that all that was needed in the years past was to pay the dowry and the bride price.

He indicated that this was done early in the morning, so everyone could go about their duties.

Watch the Facebook video of the interview with Dennis Dwomoh below:

Reactions to lawyer explaining civil marriage costs

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post on social media. Read them below:

@thebardiblogg said:

"The current Gen Z people who are taking over will be the reason why marriage, at some point in time, will be cheap. After the last millennials get married, it's over for the wedding industry, they'll beg people and ran wedding on promo since no Gen Z has plans of getting married. Gen Z are so business, industrial and entrepreneurial to the extent that common relationship irritates them. Most Gen Z are quick to move on and hate stress...they will rather start an online business than take job offers which will stress them, so imagine marriage."

@eforisky wrote:

"We should come and marry so that the women will treat us like Akosua Serwaa did to Lumba."

@Jon_Bortey said:

"I hope my wife is seeing this."

@Victor_W_Adu wrote:

"After that, will the KMA be giving daily chop money, paying bills and fees on behalf of the man? That responsibility that comes with no help from the females is the bottleneck, Mr Esq."

@quahmi_na said:

"Esq still be living in the 90’s. Let’s bring him back to the current Ghana."

@OwoaheneCastro wrote:

"Very cheap but no good women available oooo chale, Shelempele women nkoaaa wey dem dey the market, if you reduce am to GHC50 saff boys no go marry 😂."

@ronyarcuk said:

"Simple if only the woman’s family will accept it."

Prince Konadu Yiadom wrote:

"Even if you reduce it to 1GHC I am not marrying."

