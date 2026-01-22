High Court dismisses Randy Abbey's defamation suit against NPP's Kwame Baffoe Abronye due to improper filing

Abbey filed the suit claiming GHS 20 million in damages over alleged defamatory statements by Abronye

Court emphasises that COCOBOD's resources cannot be used for personal legal matters, prompting Abbey to refile

The High Court in Accra has dismissed a defamation suit filed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Randy Abbey, against the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye.

The court held that the suit was improperly instituted because it was filed through COCOBOD’s Legal Department, despite being a personal matter.

Randy Abbey’s Defamation Suit Against Abronye Thrown Out Over Use Of COCOBOD Resources

Source: Facebook

The ruling was delivered on Monday, January 19, 2026. Dr Abbey filed the suit on August 26, 2025, alleging that Abronye had made defamatory broadcasts and publications that harmed his reputation.

Abronye's lawyers argued that a state institution’s legal department could represent an individual in a private legal matter.

Asaase News reported that he has since sued Abronye again.

“The plaintiff, having sued in his personal capacity, ought to procure the services of a private legal practitioner to represent him,” she said.

She added that public institutional legal resources cannot be used for purely personal litigation, rendering the writ and statement of claim incompetent before the court.

Consequently, the High Court dismissed the suit in its entirety and ordered that no costs be awarded against either party.

The suit sought GHS20 million in damages over what Dr Abbey describes as false, malicious, and defamatory statements made by Abronye during a public broadcast.

Source: YEN.com.gh