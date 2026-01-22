A Ghanaian grandmother living in Ghana recently made headlines online after sending her granddaughter, who is based abroad, back to change her outfit for being “too short.”

Ghanaian Grandmother Sends Granddaughter Back to Change Outfit, Says “It’s Too Short”

The playful incident, shared in a TikTok video by the granddaughter, has sparked smiles and conversations about cultural values and generational differences.

In the video, the young woman can be seen engaging in a lighthearted back-and-forth with her grandmother, who insisted that the dress was inappropriate. Despite the request, the granddaughter appeared to enjoy the interaction, showing both respect and humour in navigating the situation.

The granddaughter explained that the outfit was fine and added that she could wear a sweater to cover up if her grandmother was concerned. Her response highlighted the balance many young Ghanaians living abroad try to maintain between personal style and family expectations.

The grandmother, however, remained firm in her view, emphasising that the dress was too short and not suitable. The video has since resonated with viewers, sparking debates and laughs, as it captures the timeless dynamic between elders and younger generations in Ghanaian families.

