A Ghanaian woman has shared her personal story of still being unmarried at the age of 40, reflecting on the dreams and plans she had in her youth.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking candidly, she explained that she had hoped to be married around the age of 20 or 21, but life, as she puts it, “happens in unexpected ways.”

She explained that she had also planned to start a family in her early 20s, but circumstances prevented her from fulfilling those plans.

“When I was little, I told myself that I would marry young and begin my life with children, but here I am, approaching 40,” she shared, expressing her frustration and disappointment.

Reflecting on her past, the woman admitted that some mistakes she made as a teenager continue to affect her present.

“I will correct some mistakes I made, if I could turn back time, because I believe some of the decisions I made in my youth are impacting me now,” she said, acknowledging the long-term effects of her earlier choices.

Despite the challenges, she remains hopeful and introspective, encouraging others to learn from their experiences while striving for personal growth.

Her story highlights the pressures and societal expectations around marriage in Ghana, while also emphasising the importance of self-reflection and resilience.

Watch the X video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh