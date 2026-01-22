Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Chisom Steve: Nollywood Actress Loses Her Father After Weeks of Illness
Celebrities

Chisom Steve: Nollywood Actress Loses Her Father After Weeks of Illness

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
3 min read
  • Nollywood actress Chisom Steve has announced the tragic death of her father in an emotional social media post on Instagram
  • The popular actress shared the tragic news on January 22, 2026, sharing that her dad fell ill during the holiday period and finally succumbed to his ailment
  • The news of the death of Chisom Steve's father stirred widespread sorrow, with many social media users and some of her colleagues commiserating with her

Popular Nollywood actress Chisom Steve has stirred heartbreak on social media after announcing the death of her father.

Nollywood actress Chisom Steve announces the sad death of her father on January 22, 2026. Image credit: @chisom_steve
Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post shared on January 22, 2026, the actress announced that she had been left devastated after the loss of her father.

She shared a video collage of some of her most memorable moments with her dad and eulogised him in a heartwrenching tribute.

"Where do I begin? How do I grow past this kind of pain? My daddy?!! My whole world has gone dark, and in the past few hours, there’s nothing to compare this pain I feel," she wrote.

Odo Broni smiles in all white as she poses with matching cars at her East Legon home

Steve said her father had been sick throughout the holiday period and that they had been hoping for a miracle, only for January to hit her with a gut punch.

"Dear God, I judge you FAITHFUL!!!!! I can’t even understand anything anymore. I’m so numb🥲 my favourite person is GONE! I’m now fatherless," she added.

The Instagram post announcing Chisom Steve’s father’s death is below.

Reactions to death of Chisom Steve’s father

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic news of the death of actress Chisom Steve’s father.

ekene_umenwa said:

"So sorry, dear, so sorry 😢."

adafavour56 wrote:

"OMG! Sorry for your loss, Chi. Please try and be strong for us. Just know Daddy is part of the angels now. Praying and watching over you, your siblings, and mum. Please, be strong, Queen."

Favour Onyilo commented:

"May his soul rest in peace. God has heard your cry, you will give birth to a beautiful baby, twins, a boy and a girl. Believe me, this is your year, my favourite."

Man gets emotional, weeps as he makes 1st encounter with Akosua Serwaa, Ghanaians react

officialngoziezeonu said:

"Chai! So sad. Take heart, dear."

kintoresourcesltd wrote:

"Jesus Christ, whatttttttttttttttttttt. Omo, this one pain me, chai. Nnem take heart biko 😢😢😢😢."

enamtugbefia commented:

"Nne, sorry for your loss, the Lord comfort you and the family in this difficult time 🙌🙏🏻🙏🏻 #tAD🌍⚓️."

Dakore Egbuson-Akande loses father

Nollywood has been mourning a few parents recently, as the death of Chisom Steve's father arrived weeks after another popular actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, also lost her father.

In her post shared on January 1, Dakore announced that her father, the great Samuel Egbuson, had passed away.

She also shared a heartfelt tribute, noting that she was devastated by her father's death but was pleased that he was no longer experiencing pain in the world.

Below is the Instagram post shared by Dakore Egbuson-Akande mourning her father's death.

Drogba, John Peasah, YOLO Ghana series, YOLO actor Drogba, John Peasah loses father, John Peasah's illness
Ailing YOLO actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, announces the death of his father on January 22, 2026. Image credit: @johnpeasah
Source: Instagram

Actor John Peasah ‘Drogba’ loses father

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, tragically lost his father.

Double celebration: Dr Louisa 35th b'day coincides with Stonebwoy’s survival in car crash

The YOLO TV series actor announced the news on social media with footage of his late father's final moments at a hospital in Accra on January 22, 2026.

Many Ghanaians, as well as numerous showbiz personalities, took to social media to console the actor and his family.

Source: YEN.com.gh

