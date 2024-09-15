The government has identified the whereabouts of convicted former MASLOC CEO Sedinam Attionu Tamaklo

Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah said the government is working with the US to extradite her

Tuah-Yeboah claims Tamakloe wanted to run away from the US but was being monitored

Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has said the government has identified the whereabouts of Sedinam Attionu Tamaklo, who was convicted in absentia for causing financial loss to the state.

He said the government is working with the US to extradite the Former CEO of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) to Ghana.

Tamakloe has seemingly fled to the US amid the corruption trial that ended up with her getting a 10-year sentence for causing GH¢90 million in financial loss to the state.

A High Court in Accra has issued an arrest warrant for her.

“As of now, she cannot travel out of the US. We have filed all our papers, and she will be extradited very soon.”

Tuah-Yeboah told Kumasi-based Sompa FM Tamakloe wanted to run away from the US but was being monitored.

He also assured that her jail term would begin from the day she returns to Ghana.

He indicated that the government intends to pursue her case further by confiscating her properties and pursuing persons who sought bail for her to the tune of 5 million to pay.

What was Tamakloe convicted of?

Tamakloe was found guilty of stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and causing loss to public property in contravention of public procurement law.

The former COO of MASLOC, Daniel Axim, was jailed for five years with hard labour on the same charges.

They were both found guilty on 78 counts of the charges following their trial, which started in 2019.

The charges pertain to misappropriating money for official activities between 2013 and 2016 under the Mahama administration.

Why was Sedina Tamakloe being tried for corruption?

According to the facts of the case, which was first filed in court in 2017, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) investigated certain fraudulent disbursements of MASLOC funds involving Tamakloe and Axim.

The investigations revealed that in June 2014, MASLOC, which has been the subject of other scandals, invested GH¢150,000 in Obaatanpa Micro-Finance Company Limited (Obaatanpa), a microfinance company located at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Afterwards, Tamakloe offered Obaatanpa another sum of GH¢500,000, but the firm refused because of the high interest rate. However, the expected refund of GH¢500,000 was not reflected in MASLOC books.

In another instance, the duo were also found guilty of appropriating over GH¢1.7 million for a sensitisation exercise.

According to the case facts, MASLOC was expected to provide GH¢20 each for 85,300 beneficiaries, amounting to GH¢1.7 million..

However, only GH¢1,300 was spent for the intended purpose, and Tamakloe and Axim misappropriated the rest.

