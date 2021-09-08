A video from an interracial wedding between an Oyinbo man and a Nigerian lady has got many talking

One of the high points of the video was the moment the groom crashed to the floor in a failed attempt at lifting his bride

The MC and some bridesmaids rushed to the couple's aid after which the man got it right at the second attempt

There was mild drama at a wedding involving a Nigerian lady and her Oyinbo lover as the groom failed in his bid to lift up the bride.

In the short video shared on Instagram by @naijaloadedotng, the natively dressed groom spread his arms and grabbed the bride only for the couple to crash to the floor.

The groom eventually succeeded at the second attempt Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @naijaloadedotng

The MC who is a lady and some bridesmaids made to assist the couple while guests burst into loud laughter.

The groom was eventually successful at lifting up his wife on the second attempt.

Oyinbo groom begs bride's parents for their daughter's hand in marriage

Another highpoint of the wedding was when the MC made the groom prostrate before the bride's family to seek her hand in marriage.

The Oyinbo man flanked by his white groomsmen heeded as he made the plea in Yoruba as directed by the MC.

Watch the video below:

Hilarious reactions trailed the video

Oyinbo groom mistakes man for his wife

Meanwhile, it was previously reported about the moment an Oyinbo groom mistook a Nigerian man for his bride during the couple's game.

The game usually comes to a halt when one of the lovers guess right the hand of his/her life partner.

In an Instagram video shared by Nigerian comedian and entertainer, Woli Agba who MCed the wedding, the Oyinbo groom mistook the entertainer's hands for his wife on two successive trials.

Guests burst into even louder screams when the wife came forward but the groom again failed to guess her hand right.

