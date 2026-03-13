A video capturing a woman’s recovery after BBL surgery has gone viral, sparking nationwide debate over the pain and dedication behind cosmetic enhancements

The footage shows the woman relying on full assistance at a health facility, stressing the intense physical toll and care needed post-BBL recovery

The attention comes shortly after Nigerian influencer Elena Jessica reportedly died from complications following a BBL procedure, reigniting concerns over cosmetic surgery safety

A woman has drawn widespread attention on social media after sharing her recovery journey following a liposuction BBL procedure.

Viral video showcases woman’s painful recovery journey after BBL surgery, sparking nationwide debate. Image credit: mari_gyata, iamfantana/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a video posted on Instagram, she documented moments from her recovery process at a health facility, giving viewers a glimpse into the physical challenges she has been experiencing after undergoing the cosmetic procedure.

The footage shows medical staff closely attending to her as she receives post-surgery care. At several points in the video, she appears to be in visible discomfort and relies heavily on assistance from caregivers while recovering.

According to the visuals shared, the woman required help with basic daily activities, including eating and moving around the facility. She also needed assistance when going to the washroom and adjusting to her new physical condition as her body gradually heals.

The video has generated significant discussion online, with several social media users reflecting on the level of pain and dedication some women endure in pursuit of a curvier body shape and enhanced physical appearance.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Woman’s BBL recovery video sparks online reactions

The video quickly attracted numerous reactions across social media platforms, with netizens sharing mixed opinions about the woman’s decision to undergo the cosmetic procedure.

While some users expressed sympathy after seeing the recovery process, others questioned the physical toll associated with such surgeries. Many commenters also debated the growing popularity of cosmetic body enhancement procedures.

Below are some of the reactions shared by viewers after watching the video.

mahorny_shredds wrote:

"I beg God to grant us long life so we can see y'all in ya 50’s wow 😂😂😂."

floranana8 commented:

"Even kooko I couldn’t handle na wei !! Boi😂."

v30naa_scotland shared:

"Never, I like my flat botos saaa😢."

Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica dies

Meanwhile, Nigerian social media influencer Elena Jessica has reportedly passed away after a botched second BBL surgery. Reports indicated that the late socialite died after undergoing the BBL procedure at the Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery hospital in Okoyi, Lagos.

The news of her death, along with a purported video of her remains at the medical facility, went viral on social media on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The exact date of her demise remains unknown.

According to reports, Jessica was initially denied the procedure at another clinic due to her light skin tone, but proceeded with the surgery elsewhere.

Friends alleged that she developed a severe infection afterwards, and they claimed the clinic abandoned her and failed to provide post-surgery care, leading to her tragic death.

Elena Jessica's sister speaks about her death

According to Elena's sister, the Nigerian socialite had previously visited a plastic surgery clinic in Ikoyi on February 6 and underwent liposuction and fat transfer to her hips, backside, and calves.

She noted that her sister began complaining of severe pains in the areas she operated on two days after undergoing the medical procedures.

Tests carried out later showed that the deceased's white blood cell count was very high and her blood levels were low, leading to a transfusion of five pints of blood.

Elena's sister stated that despite taking antibiotics, her condition did not improve and that another surgery was suggested to remove excess fat.

However, her condition remained critical, and it was advised that she be taken to a hospital in Lagos for medical treatment.

She claimed that her sister spent five hours screaming in pain inside an ambulance after they failed to get her a bed at the tertiary hospital.

Elena's sister stated that the socialite later moved to a hospital in Festac, where 1.5 million naira was demanded for one day in the Intensive Care Unit.

She was subsequently taken to another hospital with a surgeon, where six million naira was requested to remove the infected fat in her BBL while in the ICU. Nigerian influencer's sister claims clinic abandoned her

Elena's sister, in an X video, explained that some of her properties were sold to fund the procedure, as she was being treated for sepsis, a serious blood infection.

She added that the hospital later demanded 4.5 million naira to continue treatment, but their family could not raise the funds, and Elena reportedly lost her life from the BBL surgery complications.

The socialite’s sister called out the plastic surgery clinic for abandoning her, saying the family had sold all their properties to care for her, and that their father is retired.

Popular Nigerian photographer and brand influencer Kola Onifoto reportedly passes away on Monday, March 2, 2026, after a motorcycle accident. Photo source: Kola Onifoto

Source: Facebook

Nigerian Facebook personality Kola Onifoto dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian Facebook personality Kola Onifoto died at the age of 32 on March 2, 2026.

The popular social media figure, who also doubled as a photographer, had reportedly died in a serious motor accident.

Kola Onifoto's tragic demise evoked sadness among his friends and loved ones as the news went viral on social media.

