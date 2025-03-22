An aggrieved trader in the Adum Marker fire has poured out his frustration on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the government over their failure to end the incessant power cuts, popularly known as Dumsor.

Wailing over his loss in the devastating fire which struck on Friday, March 21, 2025, at dawn, he blamed the incident on Dumsor.

He claims a power outage in the area started the market fire, although he did not provide any proof of his claim.

He, therefore, lambasted ECG and the government over their failure to address the incessant power cuts.

