Ghana's Jordan Ayew is closing in on Mohamed Salah in the goal scorers chart of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

With five goals from five games, the Black Stars captain is among the continent's top finishers in the qualifiers

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the top five goal scorers in the ongoing campaign as matchday six approaches

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mohamed Salah remains Africa’s top scorer in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, but Jordan Ayew is rapidly closing the gap.

The Ghanaian forward has been in inspired form under Otto Addo, converting chances with ruthless efficiency as the Black Stars aim for a place at next year’s tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Jordan Ayew is within touching distance of Mohamed Salah in Africa’s World Cup Qualifiers goal king race. Photo credit: MB Media/Getty Images and @manuelphotos_1/X.

Source: Getty Images

With each matchday, Ayew inches closer to Salah’s tally, intensifying an already fierce contest among the continent’s most prolific finishers.

As the battle for qualification reaches a crucial stage, here are the five top scorers currently lighting up the campaign.

5. Denis Bouanga (Gabon) – 5 Goals

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang absent, Denis Bouanga has taken up the responsibility of leading Gabon’s attack.

The 30-year-old delivered a brace in a commanding 3-0 victory over Seychelles, propelling the Panthers to within a point of Group F leaders Ivory Coast.

The US-based striker has found the net in every game except the narrow 1-0 loss to the reigning African champions, showing remarkable consistency.

He will be eager to extend his scoring run when Gabon faces Kenya on matchday six.

4. Mohamed Trézéguet (Egypt) – 5 Goals

A lethal finisher for Egypt, Mohamed Trézéguet made a flying start to the campaign, registering three goals in the opening two fixtures.

However, the former Al Ahly star has struggled to maintain that momentum, failing to score since his brace against Burkina Faso in June last year.

Despite the recent dry spell, the 30-year-old remains a key attacking threat and will look to rediscover his scoring touch when Egypt hosts Sierra Leone in Cairo on March 25.

3. Kamory Doumbia (Mali) – 5 Goals

While Kamory Doumbia isn’t typically known for his goal-scoring exploits at club level, he transforms into a clinical finisher whenever he represents Mali.

According to Transfermarkt, the 22-year-old boasts an impressive international record, averaging a goal every two matches in 19 appearances for the Eagles.

His contributions in the qualifiers have been invaluable, with five goals in as many matches, including a brace in Mali’s 3-0 triumph over Comoros in Group I.

2. Jordan Ayew (Ghana) – 5 Goals

For years, Jordan Ayew has faced criticism for his goal output, but under Otto Addo, he has reinvented himself as a consistent scorer, per 3news.

Since the former Borussia Dortmund trainer scout returned as Ghana’s head coach in March last year, Ayew has netted eight of the Black Stars’ 17 goals.

Despite carrying the extra responsibility of being team captain, the 33-year-old has embraced the challenge, showcasing improved finishing.

With five goals in five games, he has become a key figure in Ghana’s qualification push.

1. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) – 6 Goals

A proven goal machine, Mohamed Salah leads the race with six goals after five matchdays.

He opened the campaign with a statement performance, bagging four goals against Djibouti, but went quiet in matches against Sierra Leone and Burkina Faso.

However, the Liverpool talisman quickly returned to form, scoring in wins over Guinea-Bissau and Ethiopia. Beyond his finishing, he has also contributed three assists, underlining his all-round attacking influence.

The race heats up

As qualification progresses, Ayew, Bouanga, Doumbia, and Trézéguet remain within touching distance of Salah’s tally.

With crucial fixtures ahead, the competition for Africa’s top scorer is far from settled, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the road to World Cup 2026.

Jordan Ayew's enviable penalty stats emerge

YEN.com.gh also reported that Jordan Ayew’s impeccable penalty record has captivated fans after his goal against Chad.

The Black Stars captain has maintained a flawless conversion rate from the spot throughout his career.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh