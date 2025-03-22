President John Mahama offered a caution to market traders following the market fire at Adum in Kumasi

The president in a statement singled out the use of fire cylinders at the markets following a visit to the market

The fire service said the fire engulfed the topmost part of a four-storey commercial building at Adum PZ

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Mahama has sounded a word of caution following the market fire at Adum in Kumasi.

Mahama singled out the use of gas cylinders at markets, warning against their use at markets.

Mahama warns against the use of gas cylinders at markets. Source: John Dramani Mahama/Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

In a statement, he said these practices at markets were extremely dangerous. The fire service had made similar observations after previous market fires.

This tragedy underscores the urgent need for improved fire safety. I've directed the Chief of Staff to work with the Ashanti Regional Minister and NADMO to assess losses and provide immediate relief.

A major concern is the use of gas cylinders and cooking in markets. These practices are extremely dangerous. Our traders and shop owners must be educated and committed to fire safety to prevent future tragedies.

Mahama also noted that he has directed the chief of staff to collaborate with the Ashanti Regional Minister and National Disaster Management Organisation to assess losses and provide immediate relief.

The president visited the market hours after the fire occurred on March 21 and described the situation as deeply sad.

He also commended the firefighting efforts of the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service who were at the scene.

Mahama was on an official visit at Nkawie in the Ashanti Region when he was informed about the unfortunate incident and decided to make a stop at the Adum Market.

The president was accompanied by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Volta Regional Minister James Gunu, Stan Dogbe and Appiah Stadium among others.

About the Adum market fire

The fire service in its statement further said it was informed of the fire at 6:05 AM, and the first appliance from Regional Headquarters arrived at the fire scene at 06:15 am.

The fire started at the topmost part of a four-storey commercial building at Adum PZ.

The fire service said the situation was brought under control after 5 hours and 40 minutes of intense firefighting.

The Acting Chief Fire Officer, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sapong, made her way to the scene to assess the extent of the damage and express solidarity with affected traders.

Overhaul operations were followed to eliminate any remaining pockets of fire. Deep into the evening of March 21, the fire service was still putting out pockets of fire.

Adum Market fire victim criticises Ibrahim Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that a victim of the Adum Market fire incident singled out Ghanaian businessman and the president’s brother, Ibrahim Mahama for criticism in the wake of the fire outbreak.

The man lashed out at Mahama for his perceived prioritising of the purchase of private jets over investing in firefighting equipment.

He feels the businessman is wasting money on what he considers needless luxuries.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh