Chinese TikTok sensation, Afia Pokua has departed for China after years of staying and enjoying Ghanaian culture.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Afia was among some international students in Ghana pursuing a degree at the University of Ghana, Legon. She recently graduated and departed for her country after her University education in Ghana.

Afia Pokua leaves Ghana for China. Inage source: Ciug_Gh

Source: TikTok

The young lady maximised her stay in the country by learning and speaking Ghanaian languages including Twi, Ga, etc. and shooting skits in local Ghanaian languages.

She promised not to return to her country after graduating, however, a recent video shows Afia Pokua in China, addressing Ghanaians from her home country.

She informed her fans, friends and loved ones that she had safely arrived in her country.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh