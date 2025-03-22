Chinese TikTok Sensation Afia Pokua Returns To China, Bids Ghanaians Farewell In Video
Chinese TikTok sensation, Afia Pokua has departed for China after years of staying and enjoying Ghanaian culture.
Afia was among some international students in Ghana pursuing a degree at the University of Ghana, Legon. She recently graduated and departed for her country after her University education in Ghana.
The young lady maximised her stay in the country by learning and speaking Ghanaian languages including Twi, Ga, etc. and shooting skits in local Ghanaian languages.
She promised not to return to her country after graduating, however, a recent video shows Afia Pokua in China, addressing Ghanaians from her home country.
She informed her fans, friends and loved ones that she had safely arrived in her country.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
