Ghana triumphed heavily over Chad in their Matchday 5 FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier on Friday night

Otto Addo, after taking a big decision to start Benjamin Asare, also excited the media with his bilingual skills

Ghana top their qualifying Group I with 12 points, but Madagascar threatens to be a much credible opposition on Monday

In a thrilling display of dominance, Ghana secured a resounding 5-0 victory over Chad on Friday night in their Matchday 5 fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Otto Addo later revealing why he picked Benjamin Asare to start in goal.

The match, contested at the Accra Sports Stadium, saw the Black Stars put on a masterful performance, with goals coming from Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, and Ernest Appiah Nuamah. The win was a significant boost for the Ghana as they continue their quest to qualify for the upcoming World Cup.

Otto Addo demonstrates bilingual skills

While the team’s performance on the pitch was nothing short of spectacular, it was Ghana's head coach Otto Addo who stole the show with his post-match press conference. Demonstrating his fluency in both English and French, Addo, who also speaks fluent German, effortlessly answered questions from the media in both languages, leaving a lasting impression on those who attended the post-game presser including YEN.com.gh Sports Editor Gariba Raubil.

Addo’s polygot ability is well-known, and his ability to communicate in both English and French reflects the multicultural and multilingual nature of his background As the head coach of a national team is often tasked with speaking to the media, Addo's command of both languages is an asset in facilitating communication.

"We played a solid game tonight. I though that today the performance was very good and I am very delighted about the overall display which should be a massive boost ahead of the next game." Otto Addo originally said in French.

Watch the video of Otto Addo answering questions from the media in French following Friday's Ghana 5 Chad 0 World Cup qualifier.

Otto Addo looking forward to Madagascar

During the press conference, the Ghana boss, who guided the team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, spoke in detail about the team's performance, expressing his satisfaction with the outcome and the individual efforts of the players. He praised the squad for their disciplined approach and tactical execution, while also emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus ahead of their upcoming match against Madagascar who are expected to be a much stronger opposition.

''The players executed the game plan well, and we were clinical in front of goal. It was a great team performance, and I’m pleased with how everyone contributed. We have a big match ahead of us against Madagascar, and we need to continue this level of performance.'' Otto Addo added.

Black Stars of Ghana too powerful for Chad

The 5-0 win was a testament to the team’s attacking prowess, and now Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, and their friends are expected to show the same form on Monday against Madagascar.

The four-time champions of Africa controlled possession throughout the match, albeit the Black Stars rarely looked troubled. The opening goal from Antoine Semenyo set the tone, and soon after, Inaki Williams doubled the lead with a header from range. Jordan Ayew converted from the spot before Mohammed Salisu, and Ernest Appiah Nuamah added to the scoreline, making the final result a comprehensive one.

The victory leaves Ghana in first position in Group I with 12 points after 5 matches as they head into their Matchday 6 clash against Madagascar, which will be held in Morocco on March 24.

Strong security measures at Ghana vs Chad WC qualifier

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the significant security measures in place for Friday's World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Chad at the Accr Sports Stadium.

