Papa Shee has raised eyebrows in the wake of his recent commentary surrounding Daddy Lumba's planned second funeral

He took the opportunity to clear the misconception that Abusuapanin Tupac will not be allowed to attend the event

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on Papa Shee’s comments

Evangelist Papa Shee, a former musician turned man of God, has got people talking with his latest move regarding the planned second funeral service for his late mentor, Daddy Lumba.

This comes after he extended an invitation to Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, popularly known as Tupac.

It all happened when Papa Shee, while speaking to journalists, was asked about ongoing plans for the second funeral.

Quizzed if Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, popularly known as Tupac, could attend the event, the outspoken man of God, without delay, responded in the affirmative:

"Oh, why not? No one will be barred from attending; the family will not bar anyone from attending the event."

He was then asked about the location where the funeral would take place, but Papa Shee vowed to share details on the venue later.

He also refuted claims that the event will be a musical concert, adding that it will be a funeral to celebrate the life of the late highlife legend.

Details of Daddy Lumba's second funeral

The alleged second funeral for the late Daddy Lumba, dubbed "The Celebration of the Life of Daddy Lumba", is scheduled for March 28 or March 29, 2026.

According to Papa Shee, the first wife of Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa; Akosua Brempongmaa, the sister of Daddy Lumba; Yaw Poku, the uncle of Daddy Lumba; and other relatives who missed the first funeral will attend the second event to be held in Accra.

Profile of Daddy Lumba

Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60 and was survived by two wives: Akosua Serwaa, whom he married traditionally in 1991 in Ghana and under German civil law in 2004, and Priscilla Ofori Atta, also known as Odo Broni.

His funeral service was held at Heroes Park near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on December 13, 2025, with his children in attendance.

The TikTok video is below

Daddy Lumba's second funeral stirs reactions

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views regarding the decision by Papa Shee to have a second funeral.

FRESHPRINCE stated:

"If the Ga traditional council allows this to happen, then they are the worst traditional council in GH."

Ajdiamond added:

"Papasheeee, what at all do you want from Lumba!! Eeeiiieeii, I will boldly say he never loved Lumba."

Erico added:

"So why are they now running from Kumasi to Accra? They think Otumfuor will entertain that nonsense. They should do it at Kumasi where they mounted the billboard."

Renny'sfood Daily asked:

"So those you are saying didn’t attend the first one now, are they going to see his face as him being laid?? Or are you using his picture to do that???"

