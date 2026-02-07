The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has scrapped duty on fugu imported from Ghana for personal use in the Southern African country

According to the ZRA, if one imports a large quantity of fugu from Ghana to sell in Zambia, that will attract the necessary taxes

Social media users who saw the brief statement by the ZRA thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has clarified the tax status of imported smocks from Ghana following the social media beef which ensued during the visit of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama to Lusaka.

President Mahama concluded a three-day state visit to Zambia on Friday, February 6, 2026, during which his wardrobe sparked conversation as much as his diplomacy.

Zambia scraps duty on fugu imported from Ghana for personal use. Photo credit: @JDMahama

On the day he arrived, President Mahama wore a smock, which is locally called fugu or batakari. This was to showcase the Ghanaian culture to other nations.

His choice of attire generated a light-hearted controversy on social media, ranging from admiration to playful mockery.

President Mahama later stated that he gifted his Zambian counterpart, Hakainde Hichilema, a fugu on his arrival. Later the President Hakainde Hichilema, publicly expressed his admiration for the smock.

“I asked my team to post on various platforms that were associated with that. The President of Zambia will be ordering more of that stuff for himself.”

However, as the garment grew in popularity, questions over the tax implications of importing fugu from Ghana took centre stage.

The ZRA clarified the tax rules especially under the evolving regulatory environment shaped by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In an official statement released via its verified social media channels, the ZRA stated that a single fugu imported for personal use is exempt from import duties and taxes.

However, the situation changes significantly when import quantities suggest commercial intent.

“A Fugu imported from Ghana for personal use doesn’t attract duties and taxes, but 20 of those imported for reselling will have duty charged. If made in Zambia, applicable domestic taxes such as Turnover Tax are paid.”

Reactions to ZRA's import duty on fugu clarification

Se Lorm said:

"Mr commissioner, you have one option, it is either you take all duties off as a form of apology or we take back the free visa entry."

Manasseh Azure Awuni wrote:

"Not even tax will stop the fugu revolution."

Mabel Aku Baneseh said:

"This is the kind of PTSD you suffer when you troll ignorantly and without facts. Next time!!! #GhFuguToTheWorld."

Brian Mulenga wrote:

"And what happens if the man with 61 children wants to buy for all of them. Does it mean he can make 4 orders of 16 each time?"

Jack Chikampa said:

"Are you telling the President who ordered a lot more than 20 for him and his people?"

Candy Whyine wrote:

"If made in Zambia k3? You want to start making our sacred fugu where? What happened to your dress?"

