The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East Constituency today, Saturday, February 7, 2026.

This will ensure that the governing party selects a candidate for the upcoming by-election.

Prior to the parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East Constituency, six people picked up nomination forms to contest for the seat. However, five had filed by the deadline.

The NDC vetted and cleared all five aspirants who filed nominations to contest the seat. The vetting exercise was conducted at the party’s Greater Accra Regional Office.

After the vetting, the aspirants balloted for their positions on the ballot paper ahead of today’s vote.

The candidates who were cleared, in the order of balloting, are Mohammed Ramme, the NDC Constituency Chairman; Amina Adam, widow of the late Member of Parliament; Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria; Yakubu Azindow; and Najib Mohammed.

Speaking to the media after the vetting, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NDC, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, said the aspirants cooperated with them for a smooth process. He lauded them for their cooperation.

The late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, died on January 4, 2026, following a short illness, leaving the parliamentary seat vacant.

Subsequently, Parliament declared the seat vacant, prompting the Electoral Commission (EC) to set a parliamentary by-election for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to fill the vacancy in accordance with the Constitution.

