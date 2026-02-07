Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

NDC To Hold Ayawaso East Parliamentary Primary Today
Politics

NDC To Hold Ayawaso East Parliamentary Primary Today

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
2 min read
  • The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to elect a new parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso East Constituency
  • This follows the demise of the constituency's Member of Parliament, Mahama Naser Toure, on January 4, 2026
  • Five aspirants are vying for the seat, including the late MP's wife, Amina Adam, Baba Jamal and the constituency's chairman

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East Constituency today, Saturday, February 7, 2026.

This will ensure that the governing party selects a candidate for the upcoming by-election.

NDC, Ayawaso East, Baba Jamal, Parliamentary Primary, Mahama Naser Toure, Amina Adam
NDC organises its Ayawaso East parliamentary primary. Photo credit: Energy Ministry, John Mahama, Baba Jamal
Source: Facebook

Prior to the parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East Constituency, six people picked up nomination forms to contest for the seat. However, five had filed by the deadline.

The NDC vetted and cleared all five aspirants who filed nominations to contest the seat. The vetting exercise was conducted at the party’s Greater Accra Regional Office.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After the vetting, the aspirants balloted for their positions on the ballot paper ahead of today’s vote.

Read also

Police lock up 70-year-old man accused of being a wizard

The candidates who were cleared, in the order of balloting, are Mohammed Ramme, the NDC Constituency Chairman; Amina Adam, widow of the late Member of Parliament; Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria; Yakubu Azindow; and Najib Mohammed.

Speaking to the media after the vetting, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NDC, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, said the aspirants cooperated with them for a smooth process. He lauded them for their cooperation.

NDC, Ayawaso East, Baba Jamal, Parliamentary Primary, Mahama Naser Toure, Amina Adam
Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Toure Naser, is reported dead on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Photo credit: The Today's Muslim
Source: Facebook

Ayawaso East MP passes away

The late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, died on January 4, 2026, following a short illness, leaving the parliamentary seat vacant.

Subsequently, Parliament declared the seat vacant, prompting the Electoral Commission (EC) to set a parliamentary by-election for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to fill the vacancy in accordance with the Constitution.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Tags:
National Democratic Congress - NDC
Hot:
Karen carney Dstv ghana packages Jackie witte Kevin okyere Melanie olmstead