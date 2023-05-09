Black Sherif, upon winning the Artiste of the Year award at the just-ended VGMAs on Saturday night, sang high-life legend Adane Best's song Maafio

The young musician paid tribute to the legend, and during an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's New Day after his win, he was surprised with a phone call from the legend

Black Sherif was happy to speak to Adane Best and stated that he has been a big fan of his music since day one

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif paid tribute to high-life legend Adane Best after winning the Artiste of the Year award at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) on Saturday night.

Black Sherif at the VGMAs (Left), Adane Best performing (Right) Photo Source: Black Sherif, Adane Best GH

Source: Facebook

The rising star stunned the audience with a touching rendition of Adane Best's song "Maafio" during his acceptance speech. In an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's New Day, Black Sherif revealed that he grew up listening to Adane Best's music, which inspired him to pursue a career in music.

During the interview, the young musician was surprised by a phone call from Adane Best himself. Black Sherif expressed his admiration for the legendary high-life musician, stating that Adane Best's music had played a significant role in his upbringing and had inspired him a lot as a musician.

Black Sherif went on to say he would love to collaborate with Adane Best on a project, acknowledging the legendary musician's influence on his career. For many music fans, the ''Second Sermon'' hitmaker's win has cemented his position as one of Ghana's most promising young artistes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Black Sherif: Ghanaian Musician Reacts To King Promise Winning Album Of The Year Ahead Of Him

In another story, Black Sherif, in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's New Day, was asked for his take on King Promise winning the Album of the Year award ahead of him at the just-ended VGMAs.

The young musician who won the Artiste of the Year award said although he was disappointed with the outcome, King Promise deserved it.

Black Sherif also took home the Best Music Video, Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Hip-hop Song of the Year awards, and congratulatory messages have been pouring in from fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh