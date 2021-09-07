Meet Shaibu Haruna; the Chief Sales and Distribution officer of MTN Ghana

Shaibu Haruna has been appointed as the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of telecommunication company, MTN Ghana.

His appointment comes with the responsibility of providing strategic direction for MTN’s Sales Strategy, Operating Model, Channels distribution as well as digital sales infrastructure.

Haruna will also support MTN accelerate growth and digitalization in accordance with the company’s Ambition 2025.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said he is excited to welcome Shaibu back to the Y’ello family and is confident his expertise gained over the years will further enhance the MTN Brand.

He added that Shaibu will help the teamwork towards building the largest and most valuable platform business with a clear focus on Africa.

Work Experience

Shaibu began his career in Sales at Unilever as Acting Sales Executive and later joined Ghana Breweries Limited as Regional Account Manager.

He joined Toyota Ghana Limited as Deputy Head of Sales in 2005, where he led the execution of a strategy to grow consumer and SME sales.

Shaibu joined MTN Ghana in 2006, as Senior Manager for Sales where he managed indirect sales channels across all markets in Ghana.

In 2008, he became a General Manager at NTN Ghana where he led a number of senior commercial roles in Sales, Mobile Financial Services, Customer Experience and MTN Business in a number of MTN Operations including MTN Group, Ghana, Uganda and South Africa.

In November 2015, Shaibu left the shores of Africa to join Etihad Etisalat Mobily in Saudi Arabia as Executive General Manager.

In April 2017, he later joined the largest distributor for MTN Ghana, Izone as its Chief Executive Officer.

Shaibu is a visionary and results-oriented executive with proven commercial experience in a career spanning over two decades in multinational businesses across Africa and the Middle East.

He successfully executed channel/business turnaround strategies in the Telecoms, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Automobile and Financial Services businesses in diverse markets.

He was a co-founder and a board member of a number of businesses in the e-commerce, telecoms, education, agribusiness and hospitality.

Educational Background

Shaibu holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Ghana Business School.

He is a recipient of the Holger Enberg prize for the Best Graduating Student in Business Policy (Strategic Management) at the University of Ghana Business School.

Holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom.

Shaibu is a Fellow of the Institute of Leadership and Management, United Kingdom.

