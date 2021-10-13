An adorable video that captured the moment a man carried a physically challenged lady dressed as a bride from the entrance to the altar of his wedding has gone viral

The man who was to get married to the physically challenged lady's sister that day was given a task by his wife-to-be

The task, according to the man's wife, was to ensure her physically challenged sister experiences what it feels like to be a bride

A man carried his bride's physically challenged sister from the wedding entrance right to the altar in a video that has got many people gushing.

The groom was said to have been instructed to do so by his wife-to-be.

The man did it for the wife Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @goodnews_movement

According to Goodnews Movement who shared the video on Instagram, the man's bride wanted her physically challenged sister to also experience first-hand what getting married feels like.

In the short video, the physically challenged 'bride' was adorned in a wedding gown with the man rocking a suit.

He joyfully carried her in his arms to the altar amidst stares from guests.

Social media users gush

@mamafoster24lv opined:

"This is the absolute best. Looks and sounds like you have a keeper! Congrats!"

@kellywing stated:

"That’s quite possibly the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. So incredibly selfless and kind! ❤️"

@mellissamontgomery wrote:

"As a mom of twin boys, one also with special needs this melts my heart. My hope someday is that my son will marry someone who loves his twin as much as she loves him."

@deborah.macdonald said:

"Perhaps your sister will have her own special moment one day..hoping this for her.It was a sweet gesture by your husband.❤️"

@stephdmarr commented:

"Everyone is saying how amazing the fiancé is, yes he is! But the sister is probably the one who thought of this… what a loving sibling. We can only wish everyone has someone like this in their lives. God Bless all three of them."

Lady married to physically challenged man gushes over him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady who married a physically challenged man had gushed over her man.

Speaking with BBC News Yoruba, the husband, Nurudeen Oseni, said he is into liquid soap making. He revealed that even when it is raining heavily, he always goes out to make ends meet.

Oseni said he always makes extra effort because he knows his family has no helper.

Kudirat said that when her husband wooed her, she wondered how they would cope, seeing that they are both physically limited. She stated that after three other men disappointed her, she accepted him and resigned to fate.

