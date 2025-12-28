Agya K, the father of the late TikToker Osanju, passed away and left behind his five children to mourn him

Abena Boatemaa, the first child of Agya K, could not hold back her tears and wondered why she lost three close family members in 2025

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to commiserate with Agya K's first child

Abena Boatemaa, the senior-most sibling of the late TikToker Osanju, could not control her tears when media personnel visited their home a day after their father, Agya K, passed away.

Agya K died about three months after his popular TikToker son, Osanju Elvis Frimpong, popularly known as Osanju, passed away.

Osanju's elder sister, Abena Boatemaa, cries uncontrollably after her father, Agya K's demise. Photo credit: @gossips24tv/IG & Osanju/TikTok

Even before Osanju’s death, the family was mourning the loss of their matriarch and mother, Amonu, who died in January 2025.

A few months after Amonu was buried, Osanju also passed away, leaving his father, Agya K, and five siblings behind.

Abena Boatemaa wept uncontrollably, wondering why the family had lost some of their most treasured loved ones in 2025. She wiped her tears with the dress she was wearing, while her nose continued to run from the constant crying.

She later confirmed that Agya K died on Saturday, December 28, 2025, in the evening. According to her, before his passing, Agya K complained of ill health and was unable to walk.

Netizens mourn with Osanju's sister

Whats_up_gh said:

"They should do something oo because this isn’t normal 😢."

Ekuaturkson wrote:

"Charlie, this family needs to pray harder. This thing started in my family, and my mum and siblings died continuously, it’s prayers that have sustained the 2 siblings alive 😢."

Mr_kariey said:

"The universe has a script, and our timing is already programmed. Since prayer can't change the 'when,' there’s no point in stressing over it. Just focus on being the best version of yourself and living your life to the max. The duration is out of your hands, so make every moment count."

Carolinakorkor wrote:

"As if this is a Nigerian movie, eeiii sad."

Nanaabenaokyerewa said:

"As3m de3 w’ahunu bi. Kafra."

