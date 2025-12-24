An elderly woman became a social media sensation after a video of her energetic dance performance went viral across platforms

Draped in an elegant African print cloth, she amazed viewers as she danced confidently, challenging age stereotypes

Her spirited display at her daughter’s wedding sparked massive online admiration, as netizens praised her vitality, joy, and timeless elegance

A heartwarming video of an elderly woman dancing joyfully at a family wedding has left social media users in awe.

An elderly Ghanaian woman serves some neat and classy dance moves during her daughter's wedding.

The touching moment quickly gained traction, warming hearts across timelines.

Shared on X by @CfcBiskay on December 22, 2025, the clip captured the elderly woman becoming the centre of attention at her relative’s wedding ceremony.

Rather than sitting quietly, she rose to the moment, embracing the celebration with visible excitement.

Against all odds often associated with age, the elderly woman swayed confidently, lifting her hands and stepping rhythmically to the popular song 'Shoulder' by Ghanaian Rapper Medikal.

Her joy was unmistakable, radiating pride and deep emotional fulfilment.

Beyond her energetic moves, her appearance equally drew admiration. She wore an African print cloth, paired with a white lace wrapped gracefully around her shoulders.

Completing the look was a sleek high ponytail, tied with a yellow cloth that perfectly matched the vibrant colours of her outfit.

At the time of reporting, the video had garnered over 3,000 likes, 21 comments, and 131 reposts on X.

Watch the X video below.

Netizens react to Grandma’s graceful dance moves

Social media users flooded the comments with praise and warm messages.

@McKay_x24 wrote:

“This is beautiful.”

@CfcBiskay added:

“Just nice to watch.”

@Azimkay1 shared:

“This is nice.”

@DavyCruze commented:

“Seems it’s her best daughter.”

@Medwenmeho68692 added:

“When the family problem is finally leaving…”

@kunfayakumgh concluded warmly:

“God bless granny.”

Makeup artist transforms 60-year-old into gorgeous lady

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian makeup artist, Augustine Osei, popularly known as Barima Makeup Artistry, has impressed many with his latest transformation.

The Kumasi-based beauty entrepreneur transformed an older woman to look like a young girl.

Ghanaian makeup artist Augustine Osei slays a 60-year-old for her birthday shoot.

60-year-old looks younger after makeup

A 60-year-old queen mother looked completely different after a makeup session in a viral video. The traditional ruler, with flawless fair skin, was seen smiling graciously as she wore her short natural hairstyle for the session.

She wore a white cutout top as the award-winning male makeup artist applied makeup to her smooth skin. The queen mother appeared two decades younger after the transformation.

She later wore a short-sleeved white corset dress designed with beads as she posed for the cameras.

The fashionista turned heads with her perfectly styled frontal lace hairstyle while sporting a white turban.

Makeup artist organises wedding for amputee man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Regina Ama Dumah, a Ghanaian makeup artist who arranged a free wedding for a young couple, making them joyful.

The couple shared how they met and why they applied for a free wedding in Ghana.

The group of wedding vendors that supplied the goods and services received praise from several social media users.

