Ebo Noah has been on a media tour in the wake of claims of a vision regarding the pending destruction of the world on December 25

Speaking in an interview, he called for people to repent and hence advised persons eager to be in the ark to prepare themselves

People who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the latest remarks made by Ebo Noah

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ebo Noah, the self-proclaimed Ghanaian man behind the December 25 flood prophecy, has delivered a message to his believers who plan to join him in any of his Arks come December 25.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Lizmedia, the Ghanaian man admonished persons to prepare themselves for what lies ahead.

Ebo Noah, a Ghanaian man building arks speaks on the December 25 vision. Photo credit: @ebonoah/TikTok, Liz Media/YouTube

Source: UGC

He stated that he was still embarking on intense prayer, hoping that the vision he foretold about the pending disaster would not materialise.

He also called on people from across the world to repent and emphasise the need for humanity to turn away from its bad deeds.

Ebo Noah became an internet sensation after the videos showing the ark he was building went viral online.

According to him, God showed a vision where the earth was destroyed as a result of a major downpour on December 25, 2025. Due to this, he has taken it upon himself to build 10 arks, which he claimed could accommodate millions of people.

Ebo Noah, a Ghanaian man claiming God showed him a vision of the world flooding in December 2025, urges believers not to give up their possessions. Photo credit: @ebonoah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Watch the YouTube video below

Reactions to Ebo Noah Arks

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the new statement made by Ebo Noah.

@akurugjose stated:

“Since Ebo is confirming that the crew can come and visit the boat or the Ark this coming Saturday, I guess they're ruling out the possibility of the world ending this year since Saturday would have been 27th.”

@LawrenciaAntwi-u6e commented:

“No joke, I have dreamed about the flood before, and it was not easy at all. Maybe it could be some difficulty coming to happen to me or other things.”

@LawrenciaAntwi-u6e wrote:

“No joke, I have dreamed about the flood before, and it was not easy at all. Maybe it could be some difficulty coming to happen to me or other things.”

@globalcetzen5271 added:

"Wow, Avraham’s is so witty and shrewd. It takes a very cleverly conscious person to comprehensively extract a solid teaching session of common sense principles out of such a heavy, biblically outlandish topic. Only Avraham can dissect and craft Ebo’s revelation towards a secular humanistic direction."

Ebo Noah spotted in new Mercedes-Benz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that he had courted attention after appearing in public with a newly acquired luxury car days before his predicted event.

He took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself arriving in front of a shop at an unknown location with a new, unregistered silver-coloured Mercedes-Benz B Class W247.

Ebo Noah wore his trademark costume made of burlap, looking unkempt as he alighted from the vehicle with his car keys in hand. It appeared the vehicle was his latest acquisition.

Source: YEN.com.gh