Bose Ogulu, the mother of Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy, has celebrated her son's latest achievement

The singer sold out the 17k capacity Hollywood Bowl and his mother is all excited about it as she appreciated the fans

Burna Boy's mum had fun at the concert as she walked up the stage to dance with Poko Lee and also applauded the fans that attended

Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu, is a proud mother after her son achieved yet another major milestone in his blistering music career.

The self-acclaimed African giant, on October 8, 2021, performed at the Hollywood Bowl - a 17,000 capacity hall that was reportedly sold out and his mother can't get over the memorable experience.

Burna Boy's mum dances on stage after son makes another history. Credit: @thenamix

She shared slides from the history-making concert on her verified Instagram page as she danced with her son and Poko Lee on stage.

Bose also applauded all the fans who came out to support her son during the concert.

She captioned the slides as:

"Hollywood Bowl, making history, breaking another door, Africa headlining for the first time, indeed, what God cannot do, does not exist. As usual, I had a blast in my corner. ❤️ to everyone that came out."

Check out the slides below:

Fans reactions

A number of Burna Boy's fans have complimented his mother for always being around her son whenever he is making big moves.

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments, read below:

Bahdboybayo

"Mum BiG BURNA."

Lorraine_lionheart:

"Omg I love this so much. Ain't no greater love than mama's love for her babies."

Drcaise:

"Mama B to the world."

Glo_baby222:

"Correct mama."

Its__felicity:

"Mama you did that!"

Mikewanguhu:

"Epic night for real Love mama B's energy."

Wizkid crashed Burna Boy's Hollywood Bowl concert

Music superstar, Wizkid, made a surprise appearance at the Burna Boy's Hollywood Bowl hall concert.

Wizkid popped up the stage and performed their hit single Ginger together and fans can't over their incredible combo.

A video that captured the big moment surfaced on the internet and it was an electrifying scene for fans to behold.

