In an appearance on Accra FM on March 4, 2026, the man of God said the key National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign promise was about to be fulfilled.

During the 2024 general elections campaign, President Mahama promised that if elected, his government would retrieve billions of cedis in alleged ‘loot’ that the previous government allegedly squandered.

Since coming into office, several former appointees have been placed on trial, including New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, and Gifty Oware Mensah.

Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is also domiciled in the United States, fighting extradition to answer for alleged crimes.

Despite the ongoing efforts, Ghanaians have expressed disappointment with the slow pace of ORAL, prompting Prophet Telvin to prophecy upcoming success for the program.

"From April thereabouts, there are going to be a lot of recoveries. More than $1bn would be recovered. Don't worry, when the work begins, unless some people clandestinely accept money to drop the cases. Other than that, most of the stolen money would be recovered. Even some people within the president's own power would be arrested for being corrupt and looting state funds,” he said.

The prophecy has sparked excitement on social media, with numerous netizens seeing it as a prophecy about the future prospects of the Ken Ofori-Atta case, among others.

Telvin Sowah prophecies outcome of Iran war

During his wide ranging Accra FM interview, Prophet Telvin touched on the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States/Israel.

According to the man of God, even though they would suffer huge losses, Iran would emerge victorious in the conflict.

"I saw Donald Trump crying, and I also saw Iranians using shovels to dig. I believe they are going to clear America [out of] the entire Middle East, including Israel. They are throwing them off the continent. I realised they were sinking American ships in the Middle East," he said.

Prophet Telvin predicts future Ato Forson presidency

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Adjei Sowah prophesied that current Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, has a high likelihood of becoming a president in the future.

In a video, he said that the Ajumako Enyan Esiam Member of Parliament (MP) would rule Ghana for 11 years, stirring mixed reactions online.

