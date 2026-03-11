Donald Trump has reportedly given his final stance regarding Iran's 2026 FIFA World Cup participation in the United States

The US and Israel's military actions targeted locations in Iran, reportedly resulting in the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran has reportedly considered boycotting the World Cup in protest, just a few months before the tournament commnences

The build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has taken a political twist after Gianni Infantino announced the position of Donald Trump regarding the participation of Iran national football team.

The global tournament, which will be staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is scheduled to kick off in June.

Donald Trump would welcome Iran to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: The White House via X Account/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Iran secured qualification earlier this year and were placed in Group G alongside the Belgium national football team, the Egypt national football team, and the New Zealand national football team.

However, uncertainty has surrounded Iran’s involvement following rising geopolitical tensions. Two weeks ago, military action involving the United States and Israel targeted locations in Iran, intensifying political friction and sparking concerns about whether the Middle Eastern nation would still take part in the tournament.

The Iranian national team's participation in the 2026 World Cup is uncertain. Image credit: NurPhoto and Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

Uncertainty over Iran’s World Cup participation

The escalating conflict has triggered debate about the future of Iran’s World Cup campaign. Mehdi Taj acknowledged that the situation had cast doubt on the country’s participation.

According to Taj, the recent attacks have created an environment where optimism about the World Cup is difficult.

As quoted by The Sun, he indicated that the final decision regarding Iran’s involvement would ultimately be made by the relevant sporting authorities.

Speculation has since emerged that another nation could step in should Iran withdraw from the competition. Reports have suggested the United Arab Emirates national football team or the Iraq national football team as potential replacements.

There have also been broader discussions about the possibility of postponing the tournament if the regional conflict escalates further.

Despite these rumours, Heimo Schirgi, FIFA's chief operating officer, has reassured observers that preparations for the competition remain on track, as GMS reported.

He explained that global football’s biggest event is expected to proceed as scheduled, expressing confidence that a resolution to the situation will eventually be found and that all qualified teams should ideally participate.

Trump welcomes Iran’s World Cup participation

Meanwhile, amid the uncertainty, Gianni Infantino met with Trump to discuss preparations for the upcoming World Cup and the growing excitement as the tournament draws closer.

Following their discussions, the FIFA president shared that the two leaders also addressed the situation involving Iran. According to Infantino, the Iranian national team had earned its place in the tournament through qualification.

Most crucially, the FIFA boos added that the US president made it clear that Iran would be allowed to compete in the World Cup despite the ongoing political tensions, as GMS noted.

Donald Trump is not against Iran's World Cup participation in the US. Image credit: Quality Images

Source: UGC

Gianni Infantino further stressed that global events like the World Cup are more important than ever in bringing people together.

Finally, he expressed appreciation for the support shown by the US leadership, emphasising the belief that football has the power to unite people across borders and differences.

Will the World Cup be postponed?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted insights from Simon Chadwick, who offered his professional assessment on whether the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be delayed.

Chadwick explained that a postponement is extremely unlikely unless the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran escalates dramatically, spreading to Europe or North America and causing major disruptions to international travel or energy infrastructure.

